iPhone 17e Could Debut in February with A19 Chip, Dynamic Island and MagSafe Support

Apple is once again expected to refresh its most affordable iPhone sooner than usual, with new leaks suggesting that the iPhone 17e could be unveiled as early as next month. While the company has made no official announcement, multiple reports and analyst notes indicate that the successor to the iPhone 16e is already nearing launch, bringing several upgrades that could make it more appealing to value-conscious buyers.

At the heart of the iPhone 17e is likely to be Apple’s new A19 processor. According to leaks, the chipset will be built on TSMC’s third-generation 3nm process, also known as N3P. This upgrade should deliver a performance improvement of around 5 to 10 per cent compared to the current A18 chip. Although this boost may not dramatically change everyday use, it will help the phone remain competitive and better equipped for future iOS updates.

Design changes are also expected, even if the overall look remains familiar. Reports from The Elec suggest the iPhone 17e will feature thinner bezels while retaining its 6.1-inch display. High-end features like ProMotion or an always-on display are still unlikely, but the slimmer borders could make the phone look more in line with Apple’s premium models.

One of the most talked-about rumours concerns the front design. Some sources suggest Apple could finally introduce the Dynamic Island to the iPhone 17e. The current iPhone 16e still uses the traditional notch, making it the only iPhone in Apple’s lineup to do so. If Dynamic Island arrives on the 17e, it would signal the end of the notch across all new iPhone models.

The front camera could also receive a meaningful upgrade. Apple is reportedly bringing a new 18MP selfie camera with Center Stage support across the iPhone 17 series. This square sensor can intelligently crop photos in portrait or landscape mode, allowing users to take selfies without rotating the phone. It also tracks faces in the frame, automatically adjusting when more people join. Analyst Jeff Pu believes this advanced selfie camera could also make its way to the iPhone 17e.

Charging and accessories are expected to improve too. The iPhone 17e is rumoured to finally support MagSafe, a feature missing from the iPhone 16e. Currently, the 16e supports only standard Qi wireless charging at up to 7.5W. With MagSafe, the 17e could offer at least 15W wireless charging and allow users to use Apple’s magnetic accessories like wallets, stands, and battery packs. While it may not reach the faster 25W wireless speeds of newer Qi standards, MagSafe alone would be a major upgrade.

As for pricing, Apple is expected to keep things familiar. The iPhone 17e is tipped to start at $599, which roughly translates to around Rs 54,000. In India, the iPhone 16e launched at Rs 59,900, and the new model is expected to stay in the same price range. Apple has previously followed this strategy with its iPhone SE series, keeping prices steady across generations.

Storage details are still unclear. Apple reportedly moved its main iPhone 17 lineup to a 256GB base variant, but it is not confirmed whether the iPhone 17e will receive the same upgrade. If it does, it could significantly enhance the phone’s value.

With a faster chip, refined design, MagSafe, and possibly Dynamic Island, the iPhone 17e could become a far more attractive option for buyers looking for an affordable iPhone in 2026.