ISRO to make 2025 special with space docking

Sriharikota: Two spacecraft that would aid ISRO in demonstrating space docking, a critical technology for future space missions got separated successfully and were placed into the desired low earth orbit late on Monday night, ISRO said. "PSLV C60 mission accomplished as of SpaDeX spacecraft is considered," said Mission director M Jayakumar. Dubbed as a prelude to ISRO setting up its own Space Station by 2035, the PSLV-C60 mission would also make India join an elite club in achiev-ing this feat which is expected to take place in the coming days.

The 44.5 metre tall rocket carried two spacecraft -- Spacecraft A and B, each weighing 220kg which would help in space docking, satellite servicing and interplanetary missions.

After the culmination of the 25 hour countdown which commenced on Sunday, the rocket lifted-off at 10 pm from the First Launch Pad at this spaceport, emanating thick orange coloured fumes and thunderous sound in the island, located about 135 km east of Chennai.

According to ISRO scientists, the two spacecraft-Spacecraft A (SDX01) or the ‘Chaser’ and Spacecraft B (SDX02) or the ‘Target’ would be merged together later at an altitude of about 470 km after travelling at the same speed and distance. By mastering the docking technologies, ISRO is set to enhance its operational flexibility and also expand its mission horizons. This technology is essential for some of India’s space ambitions like Indi-an on Moon, getting samples from the Moon (Chandrayaan-4 mission), building and operation of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station.

“In-space docking technology is essential when multiple rocket launches are required to achieve common mission objectives. Through this mis-sion, India is marching towards becoming the fourth country in the world to have space docking technology,” ISRO said.

The others to achieve this technological feat are China, Russia and the US. While the Spacecraft has reached the desired orbit, in the coming days, scientists would take measures to merge the two by reducing the distance between them, ultimately leading to the docking of the space-craft.

The launch of PSLV-C60 would be the last mission undertaken by the ISRO in 2024. Incidentally, the space agency began 2024 with the suc-cessful launch of PSLV-C58/XPOSAT mission on January 1. Monday’s PSLV rocket also becomes the first vehicle to be integrated upto the fourth stage at the PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) that has been established at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here.