JioTV+ Now Accessible on Smart TVs: Only for Select JioFiber and AirFiber Subscribers

Reliance Jio has extended the availability of its JioTV+ app to a broader range of smart TV platforms, including Android TV, Apple tvOS, and Amazon Fire OS. This move allows JioFiber and Jio AirFiber subscribers to access a vast array of content directly on their smart TVs. However, it’s essential to note that this service is limited to specific subscribers who are part of eligible JioFiber and AirFiber plans.



Previously, the JioTV+ app was restricted to JioFiber and AirFiber set-top boxes, but with this expansion, users can now enjoy over 800 live TV channels and content from more than 13 OTT platforms on their smart TVs. This enhancement ensures that users no longer need a set-top box to access JioTV+; instead, they can directly download the app onto their smart TVs. The app offers seamless access to popular OTT platforms such as Hotstar, Netflix, and Prime Video, but only through select JioFiber and Jio AirFiber plans.



For users to access JioTV+, they must have a JioFiber or AirFiber subscription with specific plans. The app can be downloaded on modern smart TVs, but it’s crucial that the TV is connected to a Jio Wi-Fi network to unlock the content offerings. Once the app is downloaded, users can log in using their registered mobile number linked to their Jio account. After entering their details, they will receive a one-time password (OTP) for authentication, allowing them to begin using the app.



The JioTV+ app is bundled with various JioFiber and AirFiber plans. For prepaid JioFiber users, plans start at Rs 999 per month, offering 150Mbps speed, while postpaid users can enjoy unlimited data at 30Mbps for Rs 599 per month. Jio AirFiber users can access JioTV+ with a base plan starting at Rs 599, which includes 1000GB of data at 30Mbps.

These plans offer JioTV+ access:



- JioAirFiber: All plans

- JioFiber Postpaid: Rs 599, Rs 899, and above

- JioFiber Prepaid: Rs 999 and above

The JioTV+ app is designed to simplify content access by providing a single-login feature for multiple OTT platforms. It has advanced functionalities such as modern program guides, smart remote compatibility, playback speed control, Catch-up TV, and personalized recommendations. Users can also utilize filters by category and language to streamline their search for content.



Moreover, JioTV+ includes a dedicated section for children, featuring curated content suitable for younger audiences. The app is readily available for download on Google Play Store, Android TV, Apple TV, and Amazon Firestick TV. Support for LG OS-powered TVs is expected soon, further broadening the app’s reach across different smart TV platforms.



In conclusion, while JioTV+ is now accessible on various smart TVs, the service remains exclusive to select JioFiber and AirFiber subscribers. This expansion offers enhanced convenience and a richer viewing experience for eligible users, making it a significant development in Jio’s digital offerings.