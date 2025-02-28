Meta Fires 20 Employees Over Leaks, More Terminations Expected

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has terminated approximately 20 employees for allegedly leaking sensitive company information. The decision comes after an internal investigation revealed unauthorized disclosures related to upcoming product developments and private meetings. The company has consistently reinforced its strict policies against sharing internal data, emphasizing that any leak—regardless of intent—violates corporate guidelines.

Strengthening Security Measures

Meta spokesperson Dave Arnold confirmed the dismissals, stating that the company regularly reminds employees about confidentiality rules. "We recently conducted an investigation that resulted in roughly 20 employees being terminated for sharing confidential information outside the company, and we expect there will be more," Arnold told The Verge.

The company has faced multiple leaks in recent months, including details from CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s internal meetings. Following a recent all-hands session where Zuckerberg addressed employees, confidential information from the discussion was leaked, prompting stricter measures.

Internal Reactions and Employee Morale

Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth acknowledged the issue during an internal meeting, warning that Meta is actively tracking down those responsible. "We are making progress on catching people," he reportedly said.

The crackdown comes at a challenging time for Meta employees, who are already navigating significant company-wide changes, including large-scale layoffs, content moderation policy shifts, and the discontinuation of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. Zuckerberg himself expressed frustration, stating, “We try to be really open, and then everything I say leaks. It sucks.”

While the company has not specified the exact nature of the leaked information or the recipients, the latest actions highlight Meta’s commitment to safeguarding its internal operations.