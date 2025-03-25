Meta’s AI Experiment on Instagram Faces Backlash: Users Accuse it of Ruining Social Media

Meta is again criticised for its latest artificial intelligence (AI) experiment, which introduced AI-generated comment suggestions on Instagram. Users argue that this move feels like something out of a dystopian sci-fi series, while others accuse the company of artificially inflating engagement numbers to benefit advertisers. As concerns over authenticity in online interactions continue to grow, this experiment has reignited discussions about AI’s role in shaping digital communication.

AI-Suggested Comments on Instagram

According to TechCrunch, Instagram users included in the test have noticed a pencil icon next to the comment box on posts. When tapped, this icon allows users to generate AI-suggested comments based on the content of the post. Meta acknowledged the experiment but did not share plans for a broader rollout. A company spokesperson stated, “We regularly test new features for you to use Meta AI across our apps,” adding that the AI assistant will be available in various sections, including comments, feed, groups, and search.

Users React: “Fake Engagement for More Ads”

The feature quickly went viral, prompting widespread backlash. Many users believe Meta’s primary motivation isn’t to enhance conversations but rather to inflate engagement metrics artificially.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) remarked, “Meta is gonna be full of only fake bots talking to each other in the worst echo chambers ever seen.” Another user accused Meta of misleading advertisers, stating, “They are doing this for the long-term goal of deceiving advertisers in a way that is difficult to prove.”

Others voiced concerns that AI-generated comments further erode human interaction on social media. One frustrated user commented, “Every day feels like a Black Mirror episode lately.”

What’s Next for AI on Instagram?

As of now, it remains unclear whether Meta will push the AI-generated comment feature to all Instagram users. However, the backlash indicates that users are increasingly sceptical of AI’s growing presence in shaping their social media experiences. The debate surrounding AI-driven engagement suggests that users are demanding more transparency and authenticity from the platforms they rely on for digital interaction.