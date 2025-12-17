‘Zamana’ gears up for theatrical release on Jan 30

The upcoming crime thriller Zamana is all set to hit theatres on January 30, promising an intense and engaging cinematic experience. The film stars Surya Srinivas and Sanjeev Kumar in lead roles and marks the directorial debut of Bhaskar Jakkula. Zamana is produced by Tejaswi Adapa, Boddula Lakshman, and Shivakanth, with Sashikanth also associated with the production.

Recently, the makers hosted a grand trailer launch event, attended by the entire film unit. Addressing the gathering, director Bhaskar Jakkula described Zamana as a refreshingly different crime thriller driven by a strong subject. He stated that the film is designed to keep audiences hooked from beginning to end, with several unexpected twists adding to the thrill.

Producer Shivakanth praised the director for presenting the story with a gripping screenplay and expressed confidence that the film would appeal to all sections of the audience. He also thanked the media for their continued encouragement and support throughout the film’s journey.

Lead actors Surya Srinivas and Sanjeev Kumar spoke about the team’s hard work and dedication, sharing their hope that audiences will connect with the film when it releases later this month.

Set against the vibrant and gritty backdrop of Hyderabad’s old city, Zamana reflects the mindset and emotions of today’s youth. The film also stars Swathi Kashyap and Zara in key roles. Technical credits include cinematography by Jagan A, editing by MR Varma, and music composed by Keshav Kiran, with story and direction by Bhaskar Jakkula.