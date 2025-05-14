Microsoft Extends Office App Support on Windows 10 Until 2028

Microsoft has officially extended support for Microsoft 365 (Office) apps on Windows 10 until October 10, 2028, reversing an earlier decision that would have ended updates by October 2025.

Initially, the tech giant announced that Office apps would stop receiving updates on Windows 10 once the operating system reached its end-of-support date on October 14, 2025. However, in a quiet update to its support documentation, Microsoft now says it will continue delivering security updates for Microsoft 365 apps for three more years beyond that deadline.

This move is aimed at easing the transition for users and businesses still operating on Windows 10, many of whom are not ready or able to migrate to Windows 11.

“To help maintain security while you transition to Windows 11, Microsoft will continue providing security updates for Microsoft 365 Apps on Windows 10 for three years after Windows 10 reaches end of support,” reads the updated support note. These updates will come through standard channels and continue until October 10, 2028.

While the core functionality of Microsoft 365 apps will remain intact during this period, Microsoft still encourages users to switch to Windows 11 to avoid potential performance or compatibility issues over time. Earlier in January, Microsoft had taken a much firmer stance, stating that Microsoft 365 would require Windows 11 going forward.

The softened position suggests Microsoft is responding to slower-than-expected adoption rates of Windows 11. At CES 2025, the company declared this year would be “the year of the Windows 11 PC refresh,” though many users remain on Windows 10.

For those who choose not to upgrade, Microsoft will offer Extended Security Updates (ESUs). Individual users can purchase an additional year of updates for $30, while businesses can buy up to three years of extended support, providing added flexibility during the transition period.