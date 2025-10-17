OnePlus OxygenOS 16 in India – Smooth Animations, AI Plus Mind, and Cool New Features

OnePlus has launched OxygenOS 16 in India. It is based on Android 16 and brings many new features, including AI tools.

Here are the main new features:

1. Smooth Animations

OnePlus uses Parallel Processing 2.0.

This makes animations smooth because new actions start before the previous ones finish.

It helps with app transitions, gestures, and system actions.

2. Resize App Icons

You can now change the size of app icons and folders.

On tablets, you can:

Add 5 apps in Open Canvas (split screen)

Add 3 apps in split view

Add 2 apps in a floating window

3. Lock Screen Widgets and Wallpapers

OxygenOS 16 brings Flux Theme 2.0:

Use Motion Photos or video wallpapers

Full-screen Always on Display (AOD)

Add widgets to the lock screen, stacked vertically or horizontally

4. Fluid Cloud

Shows live alerts and updates from apps like Spotify, sports apps, and food apps on the lock screen

New look with blur effects, rounded corners, and see-through menus

Apps like Clock and Calculator also have a new look

5. Plus Mind (AI Tool)

Plus Mind was first on OnePlus 13S.

Now in OxygenOS 16:

Share images in Plus Mind

Hold the Plus Key to record voice notes up to 1 minute

Take long screenshots of articles or pages

Ask questions about screenshots and voice notes

Works with Gemini app for AI help

OxygenOS 16 makes OnePlus phones faster, smarter, and easier to use.