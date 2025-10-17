Live
- Banned cough syrup worth Rs 4.5 crore recovered from goods train in Tripura
- Celebrate Diwali with Easy EMI Loan: Best Consumer Durable Loan Offers on Electronics
- Diwali 2025 Office & School Décor: Bright, Budget-Friendly Ways to Add Festive Spark and Instagram Charm
- Sam Altman Predicts ChatGPT Will Soon Have More Conversations Than All Humans Combined
- LOYA at Taj West End, Bengaluru Honoured as “Leading Fine Dining Outlet in Hotel/Resort” at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2025
- Sundar Pichai Admits Google Was Ready for ChatGPT but Moved Too Cautiously in AI Race
- Bhatti Vikramarka appeals union ministers for all party delegation to Delhi on BC reservations
- Women’s World Cup: Real challenge to keep Mandhana quiet with the bat, says Knight
- Gujarat Cabinet Overhauled, 26 New Ministers Including Rivaba Jadeja Take Charge
- Vivo Introduces OriginOS Globally, Elevating Mobile Smoothness to the Next Level
OnePlus OxygenOS 16 in India – Smooth Animations, AI Plus Mind, and Cool New Features
OnePlus launches OxygenOS 16 in India with Android 16. Enjoy smooth animations, resizable icons, lock screen widgets, live alerts with Fluid Cloud, and the smart AI Plus Mind feature.
OnePlus has launched OxygenOS 16 in India. It is based on Android 16 and brings many new features, including AI tools.
Here are the main new features:
1. Smooth Animations
OnePlus uses Parallel Processing 2.0.
This makes animations smooth because new actions start before the previous ones finish.
It helps with app transitions, gestures, and system actions.
2. Resize App Icons
You can now change the size of app icons and folders.
On tablets, you can:
Add 5 apps in Open Canvas (split screen)
Add 3 apps in split view
Add 2 apps in a floating window
3. Lock Screen Widgets and Wallpapers
OxygenOS 16 brings Flux Theme 2.0:
Use Motion Photos or video wallpapers
Full-screen Always on Display (AOD)
Add widgets to the lock screen, stacked vertically or horizontally
4. Fluid Cloud
Shows live alerts and updates from apps like Spotify, sports apps, and food apps on the lock screen
New look with blur effects, rounded corners, and see-through menus
Apps like Clock and Calculator also have a new look
5. Plus Mind (AI Tool)
Plus Mind was first on OnePlus 13S.
Now in OxygenOS 16:
Share images in Plus Mind
Hold the Plus Key to record voice notes up to 1 minute
Take long screenshots of articles or pages
Ask questions about screenshots and voice notes
Works with Gemini app for AI help
OxygenOS 16 makes OnePlus phones faster, smarter, and easier to use.