OnePlus Unveils OnePlus 13s and OnePlus Pad 3: Redefining Mobile and Tablet Experiences

Global technology brand OnePlus today announced the launch of the OnePlus 13s and OnePlus Pad 3, marking a significant expansion of its connected device ecosystem. Building on the brand’s commitment to delivering fast and smooth experiences, the OnePlus 13s brings flagship performance, AI-powered features, and an ergonomic design in a compact form factor, designed to work seamlessly in the OnePlus Ecosystem. Alongside it, the OnePlus Pad 3 redefines the Android tablet experience by combining top-tier hardware with intelligent software integration, further strengthening the OnePlus ecosystem and offering users a more cohesive, interconnected digital lifestyle.

OnePlus 13s





Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform—the pinnacle of Snapdragon innovation—OnePlus 13s delivers enhanced CPU and GPU performance, along with improved power efficiency and a 5,850mAh single-cell graphite battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging, features the industry’s first cooling layer on the back cover, which incorporates a large 4400mm² vapor chamber, all in a form factor that strikes the perfect balance between portability and power. This design, known as the S-structure, addresses common challenges with compact form factors, enabling efficient heat dissipation, extended battery life, and stable network connectivity. OnePlus 13s also support India's 5.5G networks, delivering exceptional network performance with its advanced 360-degree antenna system featuring 11 antennas, the first independently integrated G1 Wi-Fi chipset in India for stable connectivity even in challenging environments, and the Smart Link System for real-time performance optimization.

OnePlus 13s introduces a range of cutting-edge and comprehensive built-in AI features to enhance efficiency, streamline workflows, and provide an intuitive smartphone experience such as AI Call Assistant, which offers call summarization and multi-language translation, while AI VoiceScribe extends these features to apps like WhatsApp and Zoom. One standout innovation is the Plus Key, an evolution of the classic Alert Slider that allows users to create customizable shortcuts for functions such as screenshots, flashlight, camera, voice recording, Do Not Disturb mode, and switching between ring, vibrate, or silent modes, as well as triggering OnePlus's new AI functionality, Plus Mind. Plus Mind enhances memory management by allowing users to store and retrieve content easily, with future updates bringing intelligent categorization.

The OnePlus 13s elevates mobile photography with its advanced camera system and AI enhancements. Featuring three advanced AF cameras—a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 32MP front camera, it delivers exceptional image quality. AI-powered tools like AI Reframe and AI Best Face 2.0 enhance photo composition and group photography, while 4K Dolby Vision recording adds cinematic flair to videos.

Available in three colorways, the OnePlus 13s delivers a premium visual and tactile experience. The India-exclusive Green Silk symbolizes growth and renewal, while the classic Black Velvet exudes timeless elegance. Pink Satin—OnePlus’s first-ever pink finish—captures the essence of Sakura blossoms, exuding warmth, joy, and creativity. OnePlus also introduces Velvet Glass Technology in the Pink Satin and Green Silk variants, delivering an ultra-smooth, skin-like touch that surpasses matte and silky glass.

You can access the full details on the OnePlus 13s here .

OnePlus Pad 3





OnePlus Pad 3 is designed to be utterly captivating to hold. Measuring less than six millimeters thin, OnePlus Pad 3 has been developed with an all-metal unibody design, in either Storm Blue or Frosted Silver, while on the front of OnePlus Pad 3 is OnePlus's best ever tablet display. Measuring 13.2 inches, (also known as 33.5 centimetres) with a 3.4k resolution, 12-bit colour depth and pixel density of 315 PPI, it's perfect for displaying everything from the latest blockbuster to your latest work presentation. And its unique 7:5 aspect ratio means multitasking is an absolute breeze too.

Inside OnePlus Pad 3 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the fastest Android processor on the market, paired with either 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage or 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, giving you everything you need for high end working or high-end gaming. Powering all of this hardware is an absolutely massive 12,140 mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging.

OnePlus Pad 3 ships with OxygenOS 15, which comes with all the features, functions and AI tools OnePlus users love. That includes productivity features like AI Writer and AI Summarize, designed to make writing, translating and summarising documents easier, as well as creativity functions like a wide range of photo customisation tools and Google AI features like Gemini and Circle to Search. OnePlus Pad 3 also comes with Open Canvas, featuring new upgrades like a system-level drag and drop function and a new way of starting split-screen working. So if you're trying to arrange a meetup with a group of friends and find yourself flicking between the group chat and a maps app, OnePlus Pad 3 will suggest you simply split your screen between the two apps instead.

You can access the full details on the OnePlus Pad 3 here .

Market and Availability

The OnePlus Pad 3 will launch globally on 5th June 2025 in Europe and North America. Availability in India is planned for a later date, with details to be announced soon.