Oppo Reno 12 Series Launch in India: Livestream Details, Expected Price and Specifications

How to Watch the Oppo Reno 12 Series Livestream

The Oppo Reno 12 series launch event in India will be streamed live on Oppo India's official YouTube channel. The event begins post-12 PM, and the company will also provide updates across its various social media platforms.



Oppo Reno 12: Expected Price in India



The official prices for the Reno 12 series will be announced at the launch event. However, based on the pricing in China, we can make some educated guesses. In China, the Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro were priced at CNY 2,699 and CNY 3,399, respectively. This suggests that the Indian prices may range between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000.



Oppo Reno 12: What to Expect from the Oppo Reno 12 Series



Oppo has been promoting the Reno 12 series as an AI-powered smartphone. The official website highlights several AI features, including AI Eraser 2.0, AI Best Face, AI Studio, AI Recording Summary, and AI Writer. While the complete specifications are yet to be confirmed, the device is expected to offer a suite of AI-driven functionalities.



Based on the Chinese variant, the Oppo Reno 12 is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.1 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.



The Reno 12 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate, offering a pixel density of 394 PPI and peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i and supports HDR10+.



In terms of camera capabilities, the Reno 12 is expected to have a 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro unit. The front camera is anticipated to be 32 MP with an f/2.0 aperture and autofocus.



The Oppo Reno 12 Pro is likely to share similar specifications but will include enhanced camera features. It is expected to feature a 50 MP telephoto lens and an improved 50 MP front camera, both with f/2.0 apertures and autofocus.



As the launch event unfolds, we can expect a detailed breakdown of the Reno 12 series’ specifications, pricing, and availability. Oppo's strategic pricing and robust feature set aim to position the Reno 12 series competitively in the Indian smartphone market, attracting both tech enthusiasts and everyday users.



