Overload.su highlights the role of realistic load testing in achieving 99.99% uptime

The larger the company grows, the more expectations it has to adhere to, but some of these expectations are often considered less important by business owners until it is too late. Website uptime is a simple yet rather “technical” metric that many CEOs tend to overlook or take stable website performance for granted.

Lack of planning and proper maintenance often leads to crashes under increased loads and other performance issues that are incredibly difficult to fix right away. These issues usually arise in the worst possible moments because they are caused by lots of users requiring access to a website, and that means revenue loss and significant reputational damage.

Created by Jordan McRae in 2024, Overload.su is a stress testing company that helps large businesses ensure full functionality of their websites at all times and protects them from any possible breaks due to high load. The team behind the project relies on its realistic stress testing approach and has already helped over 20,000 clients.

Uptime expectations

When it comes to uptime expectations for modern websites, 99.99% is the golden standard, meaning that a website can only be down for less than one hour per year. Websites that cannot reach this figure are probably designed in a bad way or are regularly dealing with DDOS attacks that they aren’t properly protected against.

Regardless of the initial cause, unreliable and unstable websites perform poorly not just in the technical sense, but in the business sense as well. SaaS platforms, e-commerce stores, fintech services, and other businesses that are highly dependent on ensuring a stable connection with users and guaranteeing seamless transactions and full availability at all times suffer the most — no client will choose to use a website known to break occasionally, especially considering how many other options they have available.

Unexpected traffic spikes, server misconfiguration, third-party service failures, deliberate attacks, and other causes of failure are quite common if a website isn’t properly adjusted to the modern load requirements. However, even websites with good infrastructure can occasionally collapse under the pressure, especially during holidays, Black Friday sales, and similar events. The only way to achieve 99.99% uptime reliably is to use proactive load testing.

How Overload.su’s realistic load testing ensures consistent uptime

While basic load tests can do a lot to increase your website’s security, realistic tests are specifically designed to imitate a natural influx of users and simulate other related conditions to see how the website would behave in this situation. Load testing identifies key pressure points like slow database queries, API failures under concurrent requests, CDN or caching issues, as well as auto-scaling delays in cloud environments.

Real-world traffic patterns from different geographical positions, devices, and usage behaviors can help business owners see what they can expect and improve their infrastructure to adjust accordingly. Fixing bottlenecks and weaknesses regularly goes a long way toward ensuring consistent uptime and a great user experience.

Overload.su offers a client-friendly approach with consistent support, comprehensive reports, and enables businesses to grow their capacities in accordance with the demands of the market. The team has helped many companies struggling with product launches, high-traffic events, and migration to new infrastructure.

If you find yourself interested in trying out the team’s services, you can schedule monthly or quarterly stress tests, or ask for a personalized solution designed to address your specific needs — just contact the team using the official website.