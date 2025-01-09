Poco X7 and X7 Pro Set to Launch Today: Key Features, Prices, and How to Watch

Poco is all set to unveil its highly anticipated X-series smartphones—the Poco X7 and Poco X7 Pro—in India today, January 9. These devices promise to deliver top-tier performance and premium features at competitive prices. Here's everything you need to know about the launch, where to watch it, and what to expect.

Launch Event Details

The launch event will take place in Jaipur and will begin at 5:30 PM IST. If you can't attend in person, Poco has made it easy to join virtually via their YouTube channel and other official social media platforms. The X-series from Poco has historically been a strong contender in the sub-Rs 30,000 segment, and the X7 lineup is expected to follow suit.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2GfyFYWZBNo

What's Confirmed So Far

Poco has confirmed that MediaTek Dimensity chipsets will power both the Poco X7 and Poco X7 Pro. While the specific models remain unannounced, rumours suggest the Poco X7 might feature the Dimensity 7300 Ultra, while the X7 Pro could sport the more powerful Dimensity 8400-Ultra chipset.

These chipsets are designed to handle intensive multitasking and gaming, offering smooth performance across the board. Additionally, these smartphones are expected to include 5G support for seamless connectivity.

Expected Pricing

Although Poco hasn't disclosed official pricing, industry insiders have hinted at possible price points.

Poco X7 Pro: Estimated to be priced under Rs 30,000, with a potential range of Rs 25,000–Rs 27,000, similar to its predecessor.

Poco X7: Expected to fall between Rs 20,000–Rs 22,000, catering to budget-conscious buyers.

Both models will be available for purchase on Flipkart following their official release.

Specifications at a Glance

Display :The Poco X7 5G is rumoured to feature a 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display with impressive specs:

3000 nits peak brightness

HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support

480Hz touch sampling rate

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for durability

The Pro variant may boast a slightly larger 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring a smoother visual experience.

Durability and Performance

Both devices come with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, making them resistant to water and dust. This rugged build is complemented by HyperOS 2.0, Poco's latest operating system, designed for a seamless user experience.

Camera Capabilities

Poco X7: Features a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor with OIS and EIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 20MP front camera for selfies.

Poco X7 Pro: Expected to share a similar setup but may include upgraded sensors for enhanced photography.

Battery and Charging Details

Poco X7 Pro: Packs a massive 6,550mAh battery with 90W fast charging.

Poco X7: A 5,110mAh battery ensures long-lasting performance on a single charge.

The Poco X7 and X7 Pro aim to redefine the mid-range smartphone market with their premium features, robust performance, and attractive pricing. Tune into the live event today to witness the launch and decide if one of these devices fits your needs.