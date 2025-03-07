Live
- Karnataka Budget 2025-26: Focus on Agriculture, Infrastructure, and Welfare Schemes
- Telangana: Spoons Found in Beer Bottles at Girnibavi
- Congress cites IMF report to slam govt
- MP CM stresses for expansion of Hawk Force in Maoist-hit regions
- Three civilians go missing in J&K’s Kathua, security forces launch search operation
- Why rating your pain out of 10 is tricky
- South Korean court orders impeached Yoon released from custody after accepting request to cancel arrest
- Nikhita Gandhi comes up with the perfect Holy anthem ‘Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulaal’
- 'No need to fear anyone, give your best': Sakshi Malik's 'fearless' message for Women's Day
- Mkts rebound nearly 1% on positive global cues
Just In
PUBG Mobile 3.7 Update: Golden Dynasty Mode and Rondo Map Now Available
Highlights
The PUBG Mobile 3.7 update, launched on March 7, 2025, introduces Golden Dynasty Mode, the Rondo map, and exciting new features. Explore floating islands, dynamic weather, and upgraded gun skins in this latest update.
The PUBG Mobile 3.7 update, called "Golden Dynasty,"*will be released on March 7, 2025, bringing new features and improvements to the game. The update will be available on different platforms, with Android users getting it first.
Release Schedule:
Google Play Store:
- Vietnam: 30% on March 6 at 12:30, 70% at 14:30, 100% at 16:30
- Korea, Japan: 100% on March 7 at 07:30
- Taiwan: 100% on March 7 at 08:30
- Global: 30% on March 7 at 07:00, 50% at 09:30, 100% at 15:30
iPhone App Store:
- Vietnam: 100% on March 6 at 16:30
- Korea, Japan: 100% on March 7 at 07:30
- Taiwan: 100% on March 7 at 08:30
- Global: 100% on March 7 at 15:30
New Features:
- Golden Dynasty Mode: A new game mode with floating islands, palaces, and a time-bending dagger.
- Rondo Map: A new map with floating restaurants, bamboo forests, and lakes. The map has different weather and new gun skins for M416 and AKM.
- Classic Locations: Old favorites like Mylta Power and Erangel Bridge are back.
How to Download the Update:
You can download the update from the Google Play Store App Store, Samsung Galaxy Store, Huawei AppGallery, or the official PUBG Mobile website. Check for updates often, as they may be released at different times in different places.
Next Story