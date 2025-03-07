PUBG Mobile 3.7 Update: Golden Dynasty Mode and Rondo Map Now Available

The PUBG Mobile 3.7 update, called "Golden Dynasty,"*will be released on March 7, 2025, bringing new features and improvements to the game. The update will be available on different platforms, with Android users getting it first.

Release Schedule:

Google Play Store:

Vietnam : 30% on March 6 at 12:30, 70% at 14:30, 100% at 16:30

Korea, Japan : 100% on March 7 at 07:30

: 100% on March 7 at 07:30 Taiwan : 100% on March 7 at 08:30

: 100% on March 7 at 08:30 Global: 30% on March 7 at 07:00, 50% at 09:30, 100% at 15:30

iPhone App Store:

Vietnam : 100% on March 6 at 16:30

: 100% on March 6 at 16:30 Korea, Japan : 100% on March 7 at 07:30

: 100% on March 7 at 07:30 Taiwan : 100% on March 7 at 08:30

: 100% on March 7 at 08:30 Global: 100% on March 7 at 15:30

New Features:

Golden Dynasty Mode : A new game mode with floating islands, palaces, and a time-bending dagger.

: A new game mode with floating islands, palaces, and a time-bending dagger. Rondo Map : A new map with floating restaurants, bamboo forests, and lakes. The map has different weather and new gun skins for M416 and AKM.

: A new map with floating restaurants, bamboo forests, and lakes. The map has different weather and new gun skins for M416 and AKM. Classic Locations: Old favorites like Mylta Power and Erangel Bridge are back.

How to Download the Update:

You can download the update from the Google Play Store App Store, Samsung Galaxy Store, Huawei AppGallery, or the official PUBG Mobile website. Check for updates often, as they may be released at different times in different places.