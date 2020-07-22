Realme C11 First Sale at 12 Pm on Flipkart and Realme.Com

Last week Realme launched the Realme C11 in India for a price of Rs 7,499. Today, the smartphone will go on sale at 12 pm on Flipkart and the Realme's website. The highlight of Realme C11 consists of its MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Realme C11: Price

Realme C11 is available only in one storage variant that provides 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage and costs at Rs 7,499. It is available in Rich Green and Rich Grey colour variants.

The smartphone will be going on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme's website.

The design inspiration for the stunning #realmeC11 comes from modern abstract geometric paintings. This combined with the Rich Green, gives it quite a trendy look.



Sale starts tomorrow at 12 PM on https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv & @Flipkart.

Know more: https://t.co/ngUm6Pv9vm pic.twitter.com/0HlBl4zA9r — realme (@realmemobiles) July 21, 2020

Realme C11: Specifications

The Realme C11 features a 6.5-inch IPS-matrix display with a resolution of HD+ (1600×720 pixels). It brings along a 5 MP front camera with an f/2.4 aperture. Also, Realme C11 has a 13 MP (f/2.2) dual main camera + 2 MP (portrait, f/2.4) with Super Nightscape night mode.

The smartphone is powered by an Helio G35 chip, the phone is equipped backed by a 5,000 mAh battery. It features a Bluetooth 5.0 module and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Running Android 10 OS with a Realmi UI interface, it comes with no fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone is also equipped with feature like face unlock, and Realme C11 weighs 196 grams.