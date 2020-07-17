Realme Narzo 10A Goes on Sale Today: Check Price, Offers and Specifications

Realme Narzo 10A: After months of delay, Realme finally announced last month its new gaming smartphone series in India called Narzo. Two smartphones were launched under this series – Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A.

Out of these two, Narzo 10A is a more affordable one, with a sub-10K price tag, and it can be bought from 12 pm today, i.e. 17 July.

Realme Narzo 10A Price and Offers

Realme Narzo 10A is now available in two storage variants: 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 8,999 and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant costs around Rs 9,999. It comes in So Blue and So White colour options.

The smartphone goes on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme's website.

Realme Narzo 10A Specifications

Narzo 10A brings along a 6.5-inch screen and power-packed with a 5,000 mAh battery that also supports reverse charging, though it needs an OTG cable – mostly it will work like a power bank. When it comes to the optical front, it sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12 MP primary lens, one portrait lens and a macro lens. It flaunts a 5 MP selfie camera, on the front. It also comes along with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme Narzo 10A is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and offers internal storage up to 4 GB RAM and up to 64 GB.