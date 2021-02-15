Redmi Note 10 to launch in March: Know features and price

Redmi's Note line has offered the best value for money in the mid-range segment. We've already seen nine iterations of the Note line, and now the brand is ready to launch the Note 10 line.

As always, expectations for the next Note lineup are high. Redmi released quite a few devices under the Note 9 name last year. Of which, the Redmi Note 9 was the most affordable offering at Rs 11,999.

Xiaomi India CEO Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to share a sneak peek of the upcoming Note 10 lineup. The Redmi Note 10 and 10 Pro are expected to launch together, some of which have also appeared online.









𝘼 𝙣𝙚𝙬 𝙙𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙙𝙚, 𝙖 𝙣𝙚𝙬 𝙦𝙪𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙪𝙢 𝙟𝙪𝙢𝙥 𝙞𝙣 𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙤𝙫𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣!#RedmiNote10 series is from another orbit & it's arriving early March this year! 🚀



Brace yourselves for a #10on10 experience! RT if you want to know more. 🔁



I ❤️ #Redmi #RedmiNote 🔟 #Launch pic.twitter.com/rRMWkejnI4 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 10, 2021





The Redmi Note 10 will succeed over the Redmi Note 9, and this could be the next king of value for money in the mid-range segment. Now Redmi Note 10 launch has been confirmed, a lot of leaks and rumours are making rounds revealing the device's identity.

Redmi Note 10: Specs and Features

The device has been teased ahead of launch on Amazon, confirming that it will be exclusive to Amazon. According to media reports, the Vanilla Redmi Note 10 may have a 6.57-inch IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Redmi Note 10 is expected to be powered by a 5050 mAh battery supporting 22.5 W fast charging. The Redmi Note 10 line would come with a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The device may come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 732G SoC and get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. The Redmi Note 10 will ship in at least two RAM and storage variants 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB when it comes to storage.

Redmi Note 10: Price

Coming to the price of the Redmi Note 10, we can expect the device to ship at a starting price of Rs 13,999.