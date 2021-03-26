Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G to launch in India next week

Samsung will launch the 5G version of the Galaxy S20 FE in India next week. Samsung India on Twitter announced the launch of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G and confirmed that the sale would start on March 30.

There is a dedicated page for the Galaxy S20 FE 5G for interested people who want to register their interest in the phone. Required details include your name, email address, mobile phone number, and PIN code. Galaxy S20 FE 5G has been listed on the Samsung India website with 128GB of storage and three colour options: Cloud Navy, Cloud Lavender, and Cloud Mint. Samsung announced that sales would begin on March 30, but whether there will be a launch event or just an announcement is not confirmed. Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 FE 4G in India last year in October.









All you want, to do all you love. Meet the new #GalaxyS20FE 5G with Snapdragon processor. Sales start March 30, 2021. Register Now: https://t.co/OWyx7p2fPc#MadeForFans #Samsung pic.twitter.com/pkeIkGTKFR — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 25, 2021

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate in terms of specs. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. On the front, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G will sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G is powered by a 4500 mAh battery with 15 W fast charging support. Its non-5G connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.