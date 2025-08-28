Samsung Sets September 4 Galaxy Unpacked Event Ahead of Apple’s iPhone 17 Launch

Samsung has officially announced that it will host a new Galaxy Unpacked event on September 4, 2025, setting the stage for a dramatic head-to-head with Apple, which is gearing up to unveil the iPhone 17 series on September 9. The timing makes it clear that both tech giants are preparing for an action-packed start to September, with global attention on their next-generation devices.

The September 4 Unpacked event will be streamed live at 3 PM IST, right before the IFA 2025 technology fair in Berlin—a hotspot for consumer electronics showcases. While Samsung has not revealed the full lineup of products it will present, the official invite hints at a new Galaxy Tab, which is already available for reservation. However, detailed specifications of this tablet remain a closely guarded secret.

Adding to the speculation, Samsung has a history of refreshing its Fan Edition (FE) lineup around this time of the year. This has led many industry watchers to believe that the highly anticipated Galaxy S25 FE could take center stage during the virtual showcase.

According to recent leaks from South Korea, the Galaxy S25 FE is expected to be formally introduced on September 19, slightly earlier than last year’s Galaxy S24 FE, which debuted in late September. If these leaks prove accurate, Samsung could use the September 4 event as the platform to build hype around its new FE smartphone.

Reports suggest that the Galaxy S25 FE will feature Samsung’s Exynos 2400 processor, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. On the camera front, it is rumored to sport a triple-lens setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, ensuring flagship-level photography capabilities. The device is also expected to house a 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging, making it a strong contender in the mid-premium smartphone segment.

Beyond smartphones and tablets, the tech world has been buzzing with speculation about Samsung’s work on a futuristic tri-fold foldable phone. During an earnings call earlier this month, Samsung hinted at progress in this direction. However, given the experimental nature of the device, analysts believe Samsung may reserve its debut for a larger, in-person launch event rather than the upcoming virtual showcase.

With Apple’s iPhone 17 launch scheduled just five days after Samsung’s event, the timing is no coincidence. Both companies are clearly positioning themselves to capture consumer attention at the start of the crucial holiday season shopping cycle. The overlap also underscores the intensifying rivalry in the smartphone market, where both brands aim to outdo each other with innovations in design, performance, and ecosystem features.

As the countdown begins, all eyes will be on Samsung’s September 4 event. Whether it’s the much-anticipated Galaxy S25 FE, the next-gen Galaxy Tab, or surprise announcements, the showcase promises to be a pivotal moment in the year’s tech calendar.