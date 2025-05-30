Live
Tesla Adds iPhone Lock Screen Charging Updates and Child Detection Feature
Tesla iOS app now shows live Supercharging updates and introduces child detection alerts for enhanced safety in select vehicles.
Tesla’s latest iOS update brings a highly requested feature to iPhone users: real-time Supercharging updates directly on the lock screen. According to Not a Tesla App, the update utilises Apple’s Live Activities capability, which allows supported apps to deliver live status updates without unlocking the phone.
This new feature lets Tesla owners monitor key Supercharging metrics at a glance, including time remaining, charge percentage, estimated cost, charging speed, and energy added. It offers added convenience and helps users avoid idle fees by notifying them when it’s time to move the vehicle. However, the feature currently only applies to Tesla’s Supercharger stations and does not support home or third-party charging.
Available now through Tesla app version 4.45.0, this is one of the app’s most notable enhancements since Tesla enabled Apple Watch digital key support late last year.
Alongside the iOS upgrade, Tesla is also launching a “Child Left Alone” detection feature for select vehicles. The system uses in-cabin radar to sense if a child has been left unattended. Initially rolling out in Europe for the updated Model 3 (mid-2023 and later), the feature represents a significant step forward in vehicle safety. It will notify the owner if a child is detected after exiting the car.
Tesla’s radar system, which currently detects passengers in front seats without relying on traditional seat sensors, is now extending its reach to monitor the back seat. The company says broader rollout to additional models and markets is expected “later.”
These updates reflect Tesla’s ongoing commitment to improving both user experience and safety through software innovation.