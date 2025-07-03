 Vivo X Fold 5 Foldable Phone Launching Soon in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Vivo will soon launch its new foldable phone, the X Fold 5, in India soon. It was already released in China.

Main Features

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (fast and efficient)

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (fast and efficient) Battery : Big 6000mAh battery

: Big 6000mAh battery Charging : Charges fast with 80W wire and 40W wireless

: Charges fast with 80W wire and 40W wireless New Button : A special Shortcut Button to quickly open important apps

: A special Shortcut Button to quickly open important apps Design : Thin and light phone, folds to 9.2mm thick and opens to 4.3mm thick, weighs 217 grams

: Thin and light phone, folds to 9.2mm thick and opens to 4.3mm thick, weighs 217 grams Color : Titanium Grey

: Titanium Grey Strong Hinge: Can open and close 6,00,000 times without breaking

Camera Details

Back Cameras : Three 50MP cameras

: Three 50MP cameras Main camera

Wide-angle camera

Zoom camera (3x zoom)

Front Cameras: Two 20MP cameras, one inside and one outside

This phone will be good for work and photos, with a big screen and fast speed.