  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology

Vivo X Fold 5 Foldable Phone Launching Soon in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Vivo X Fold 5 Foldable Phone Launching Soon in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
x

 Vivo X Fold 5 Foldable Phone Launching Soon in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Highlights

Vivo X Fold 5 will come to India soon with a fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 6000mAh battery, triple 50MP cameras, and a new Shortcut Button. It offers a thin, strong foldable design and fast charging.

Vivo will soon launch its new foldable phone, the X Fold 5, in India soon. It was already released in China.

Main Features

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (fast and efficient)
  • Battery: Big 6000mAh battery
  • Charging: Charges fast with 80W wire and 40W wireless
  • New Button: A special Shortcut Button to quickly open important apps
  • Design: Thin and light phone, folds to 9.2mm thick and opens to 4.3mm thick, weighs 217 grams
  • Color: Titanium Grey
  • Strong Hinge: Can open and close 6,00,000 times without breaking

Camera Details

  • Back Cameras: Three 50MP cameras
  • Main camera
  • Wide-angle camera
  • Zoom camera (3x zoom)
  • Front Cameras: Two 20MP cameras, one inside and one outside

This phone will be good for work and photos, with a big screen and fast speed.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick