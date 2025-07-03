Live
Vivo X Fold 5 Foldable Phone Launching Soon in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Highlights
Vivo X Fold 5 will come to India soon with a fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 6000mAh battery, triple 50MP cameras, and a new Shortcut Button. It offers a thin, strong foldable design and fast charging.
Vivo will soon launch its new foldable phone, the X Fold 5, in India soon. It was already released in China.
Main Features
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (fast and efficient)
- Battery: Big 6000mAh battery
- Charging: Charges fast with 80W wire and 40W wireless
- New Button: A special Shortcut Button to quickly open important apps
- Design: Thin and light phone, folds to 9.2mm thick and opens to 4.3mm thick, weighs 217 grams
- Color: Titanium Grey
- Strong Hinge: Can open and close 6,00,000 times without breaking
Camera Details
- Back Cameras: Three 50MP cameras
- Main camera
- Wide-angle camera
- Zoom camera (3x zoom)
- Front Cameras: Two 20MP cameras, one inside and one outside
This phone will be good for work and photos, with a big screen and fast speed.
