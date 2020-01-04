WhatsApp Latest Updates: Delete Messages Feature Coming Soon

Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is known for constantly updating its software to include a pack of features to provide smooth messaging and call experience. WhatsApp is slowly rolling out the iOS beta version of its much-awaited disappearing messages feature, as per WABetaInfo.

The blog spotted earlier the same feature in Android's Beta version. It also confirmed that this feature would be available for group chats and only accessible to administrators. The feature will have the ability to automatically delete messages after a specific period set by the user and make it look like the message never existed.

The new Delete Message feature will act as "cleaning tool" for group chats. The feature will help admins to remove group messages after a particular period of time and clear or manage storage space automatically.

The blog stated, "Groups have usually a lot of messages, and this feature could help to save your phone storage, deleting old messages automatically (only administrators will be able to enable/disable it)."

Once the feature is made available, the 'Delete Message' will come with a toggle on/off button and users can choose a particular time interval for the messages to disappear automatically. There will be five options for time intervals to choose from - one hour, one day, one week, one month and one year.

However, we should not forget that the feature is not yet available as the company has not officially announced any release date of the update again. So, you may not find the feature even after updating WhatsApp.

There's also no confirmation on Dark Mode release date either, and this feature even under development for a long time now.