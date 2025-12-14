JioHotstar to premiere DIVINE’s ‘Walking On Water’ in landmark OTT album launch

JioHotstar is all set to host an exclusive premiere of Walking On Water, the much-anticipated fifth studio album by multi-platinum Indian rap sensation DIVINE. Scheduled to stream on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at 9 PM IST, the event marks a historic first for Indian music—an Indian rapper unveiling a full studio album through an exclusive OTT experience before its official release.

This unique collaboration follows JioHotstar’s successful entry into the hip-hop space with Rolling Loud India and further strengthens the platform’s focus on showcasing youth-driven, culture-defining voices. By bringing Walking On Water to audiences nationwide in a curated digital format, JioHotstar continues to expand its footprint in music-led storytelling.

Widely regarded as a trailblazer of Indian hip hop, DIVINE is expected to reach new creative heights with Walking On Water, which is being described as his most intimate and ambitious project so far. The OTT premiere will go beyond a standard album drop, offering viewers an immersive audiovisual experience that includes exclusive performances, behind-the-scenes moments, and personal insights into the making of the album. Presented in Hindi, the stream aims to connect with fans across regions and backgrounds.

Speaking about the milestone, DIVINE said the album represents his most honest expression yet, both artistically and personally. He shared that premiering the project directly to fans across India has been a long-cherished dream, and he hopes viewers feel the emotion, growth, and intensity that shaped the album.

The exclusive premiere of Walking On Water will stream only on JioHotstar on December 18, 2025, at 9 PM IST, offering fans a rare front-row seat to a defining moment in Indian hip-hop history.