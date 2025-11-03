Live
Wordle Answer for November 3, 2025 – Today’s Hints and Solution
Highlights
Find today’s Wordle answer for November 3, 2025. Get simple hints and clues to solve Wordle puzzle #1598 easily. Check today’s solution and past Wordle answers.
Today’s Wordle is number 1598. The word is common but has many vowels. If your first try did not help, these hints will guide you.
Hints
The word starts with a vowel.
It has the letter K.
It is a verb.
It means “stopped sleeping.”
Extra Clue
The word has three vowels: A, O, and E.
No letters repeat.
Today’s Answer
The Wordle answer for November 3, 2025, is AWOKE.
Past Answers
November 1 – MOTEL
October 31 – ABHOR
October 30 – LATHE
October 29 – GLARE
October 26 – PLUMP
