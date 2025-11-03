  • Menu
Wordle Answer for November 3, 2025 – Today’s Hints and Solution

Find today’s Wordle answer for November 3, 2025. Get simple hints and clues to solve Wordle puzzle #1598 easily. Check today’s solution and past Wordle answers.

Today’s Wordle is number 1598. The word is common but has many vowels. If your first try did not help, these hints will guide you.

Hints

The word starts with a vowel.

It has the letter K.

It is a verb.

It means “stopped sleeping.”

Extra Clue

The word has three vowels: A, O, and E.

No letters repeat.

Today’s Answer

The Wordle answer for November 3, 2025, is AWOKE.

Past Answers

November 1 – MOTEL

October 31 – ABHOR

October 30 – LATHE

October 29 – GLARE

October 26 – PLUMP

