Wordle Today #1332: Clues, Hints, and Answer for February 10, 2025

If you're keen to solve today's Wordle, we're here to assist you. Let’s go over a few key hints to guide you in the right direction

What’s the First Letter?

Today's Wordle begins with the letter G. If you didn’t catch it, next time try using strong opening words to improve your chances of guessing correctly!

Are There Any Vowels?

Yes, today’s answer features a vowel that appears twice. This is a big clue, so try thinking of words with repeating vowels.

Double Letters?

There are indeed double letters in the word. Keep this in mind when you make your guesses.

Ultimate Hint:

Still stuck? Here’s a big clue: _Two shoes!_

Got it yet? If not, don’t worry—scroll down for the answer.

Wordle Answer for February 10, 2025:

The answer to Wordle #1332 is GOODY.

A "goody" is a small treat or something enjoyable. It's a sweet word to kick off your day!

How the Puzzle Played Out:

This one wasn’t as straightforward as expected. Players who guessed words like "SALTY" and "POUCH" noticed that the ‘Y’ was at the end and the ‘O’ appeared in the second spot. "DINER" helped confirm that ‘D’ was part of the word. Even with "_OODY" in place, some players might have guessed "WOODY" before landing on the correct answer: GOODY.

Yesterday’s Wordle Answer:

If you were looking for the answer to February 9’s puzzle, it was BONUS.

Tips for Playing Wordle:

Wordle is all about strategy. Use words with common vowels and consonants early on to narrow down your options. Remember:

Green means the letter is in the correct spot.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but not in the right position.

Grey means the letter isn’t part of the word at all.

Play smart, and you’ll solve the puzzle in fewer attempts!