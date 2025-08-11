Wordle Today (#1514) Answer & Hints – August 11, 2025

Today’s Wordle puzzle (#1514) was a bit hard for some people. The answer is a five-letter word. It starts with S, ends with H, has no same letters twice, and has two vowels. It is the name of a direction — to your left when you look at the sunset, and also the way to the South Pole from anywhere in the world.

Today’s Wordle Answer: SOUTH

Wordle is a daily word game you can play online. You get six tries to guess the right five-letter word. After each guess, the colors show how close you are: