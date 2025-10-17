Wordle Today Answer Hint October 17 2025 Gross Puzzle Tips

Wordle is a game. You have six tries to guess a five-letter word.

It was made by Josh Wardle in 2021. The game became very popular. In 2022, The New York Times bought it.

How to Play

Start by typing any five-letter word.

After each guess, the letters will change color:

Green = right letter in the right place.

Yellow = right letter in the wrong place.

Gray = letter is not in the word.

The Wordle editor Tracy Bennett said any starting word is okay.

The Wordlebot suggests “trace” as a good first word.

You can play Wordle for free.

To save your scores or see more details, you need a New York Times subscription.

Hints for Today’s Wordle

The word is an adjective.

It describes gory movies.

It has one vowel.

It has repeating letters.

The vowel is O.

The word starts with G.

The meaning: very bad, gross, or total.

Today’s Wordle Answer

The answer is:

GROSS



