Live
- Banned cough syrup worth Rs 4.5 crore recovered from goods train in Tripura
- Celebrate Diwali with Easy EMI Loan: Best Consumer Durable Loan Offers on Electronics
- Diwali 2025 Office & School Décor: Bright, Budget-Friendly Ways to Add Festive Spark and Instagram Charm
- Sam Altman Predicts ChatGPT Will Soon Have More Conversations Than All Humans Combined
- LOYA at Taj West End, Bengaluru Honoured as “Leading Fine Dining Outlet in Hotel/Resort” at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2025
- Sundar Pichai Admits Google Was Ready for ChatGPT but Moved Too Cautiously in AI Race
- Bhatti Vikramarka appeals union ministers for all party delegation to Delhi on BC reservations
- Women’s World Cup: Real challenge to keep Mandhana quiet with the bat, says Knight
- Gujarat Cabinet Overhauled, 26 New Ministers Including Rivaba Jadeja Take Charge
- Vivo Introduces OriginOS Globally, Elevating Mobile Smoothness to the Next Level
Wordle Today Answer Hint October 17 2025 Gross Puzzle Tips
Get today’s Wordle answer for October 17 2025. Learn hints, tips, and the solution to the Wordle puzzle.
Wordle is a game. You have six tries to guess a five-letter word.
It was made by Josh Wardle in 2021. The game became very popular. In 2022, The New York Times bought it.
How to Play
Start by typing any five-letter word.
After each guess, the letters will change color:
Green = right letter in the right place.
Yellow = right letter in the wrong place.
Gray = letter is not in the word.
The Wordle editor Tracy Bennett said any starting word is okay.
The Wordlebot suggests “trace” as a good first word.
You can play Wordle for free.
To save your scores or see more details, you need a New York Times subscription.
Hints for Today’s Wordle
The word is an adjective.
It describes gory movies.
It has one vowel.
It has repeating letters.
The vowel is O.
The word starts with G.
The meaning: very bad, gross, or total.
Today’s Wordle Answer
The answer is:
GROSS