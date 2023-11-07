Live
- 22 Bills pending with Raj Bhavan over last 12 years: Bengal Speaker
- Deloitte raises doubt on Dunzo's ability to continue as 'going concern'
- Eight persons get life sentence in Odisha
- Amid Maratha reservation row, CM Shinde forms panel for Dhangar quotas
- There will be action against corruption: PM Modi
- Unmitigated attack on majesty, honesty of courts: Delhi HC warns litigant for misusing Contempt of Courts Act, 1971
- ED charge sheets Jitendra Nath Patnaik, partnership firm BD Patnaik in money laundering case
- Explained: SC directions to states and Centre to stop stubble burning
- BGS Gleneagles becomes one of the first hospitals to introduce Integrative Medicine and Research Department
- YouTube experimenting with AI chatbot to appear under select videos
Just In
YouTube experimenting with AI chatbot to appear under select videos
Google-owned YouTube is testing a new AI chatbot that will let you get answers to questions about the video you’re watching, recommendations for related content and more, all without interrupting playback.
New Delhi : Google-owned YouTube is testing a new AI chatbot that will let you get answers to questions about the video you’re watching, recommendations for related content and more, all without interrupting playback. The conversational AI tool aims to answer your questions about a video and can also recommend related content.
“We’re testing two experiments that integrate generative AI into the YouTube viewing experience. Because these experiments are very small, you might not see them just yet,” Google said in a support page.
The AI chatbot is available to a small number of people on a subset of videos, and in the coming weeks, YouTube Premium members in the U.S. on Android devices will be able to join the experiment at youtube.com/new. For certain academic videos, the AI tool can aid learning journeys by providing quizzes and responses that encourage deeper understanding.
To help people easily understand and participate in comment conversations, YouTube is experimenting with AI that organises large comment sections of long-form videos into easily digestible themes.
Creators can use these comment summaries to more quickly jump into comment discussions on their videos, or to draw inspiration for new content based on what their audiences are discussing. “This experiment is running on a small number of videos in English that have large comment sections,” said the company.