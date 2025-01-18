Apple MacBook Air M2, Watch Series 10, and AirPods 2nd Gen at Record Low Prices in Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2025

Several Apple products, such as the MacBook Air M2, Apple Watch Series 10, and the second generation AirPods, are available at incredible discounts during Flipkart's Republic Day sale. For those who want to upgrade or score a deal before the sale expires, this Monumental Sale, which concludes on January 19, offers Apple enthusiasts the option to purchase high-end devices at their lowest rates ever.

A MacBook Air M2 from Apple costs Rs 76,400.

When the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 was first released in 2022, it cost Rs 1,19,900. Over the years, the price has significantly decreased. The MacBook cost Rs 99,990, but was reduced by Rs 5,000 in 2023 and Rs 15,000 last year. The MacBook Air M2, meanwhile, is only Rs 77,900 during this Flipkart sale. A further Rs 1,500 discount is available to HDFC credit card holders, lowering the final cost to Rs 76,400.

GPS-enabled 42mm Apple Watch Series 10 for Rs 38,500

Flipkart is currently selling the 42mm Aluminum GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 10, which was previously priced at Rs 46,900, for just Rs 39,999. The price of this well-liked smartwatch is reduced to Rs 38,500 for HDFC credit card holders, who can also take advantage of an extra Rs 1,500 off.

Pricing: Rs 6,000 for Apple AirPods 2nd Gen

Originally costing Rs 12,900, the second generation Apple AirPods are now only Rs 6,000 thanks to a Flipkart deal. Users of HDFC credit cards can receive an extra Rs 1,500 off the AirPods' current price of Rs 7,499, making them an amazing Rs 5,999. Despite without USB-C charging, the second generation AirPods still provide hands-free access to Siri and a three-hour battery life between charges.

With the Flipkart Republic Day sale coming to an end soon, these rates offer a great chance to get these popular Apple items for a significantly reduced price.