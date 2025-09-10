 iPhone 16 Price Drop in India: Amazon vs Flipkart Best Deals After iPhone 17 Launch

With the arrival of the iPhone 17 lineup, Apple has slashed prices on the iPhone 16 series across major e-commerce platforms in India. The result: some of the lowest prices we’ve seen yet on these models.

iPhone 16: Flat ₹10,000 Off

Amazon: iPhone 16 (128GB) is now ₹69,999, down from ₹79,900. With bank offers and exchange deals, the effective price can dip even lower.

Flipkart: Priced at ₹74,900, but with added cashback, no-cost EMI, and festive discounts around the corner.

Other retailers: Croma, Vijay Sales, and offline Apple partners are also offering deals, but Amazon currently has the lowest base price.

iPhone 16 Pro: Premium Model, Lower Price

Flipkart: iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) is listed at ₹1,12,900 (down from ₹1,19,900).

Extra savings: Axis Bank and SBI cardholders get additional cashback.

iPhone 16 Pro Max: Sub-₹1 Lakh Expected

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale (from September 23) is expected to bring the iPhone 16 Pro Max below ₹1,00,000, making it the lowest official price yet for the device.

Where Should You Buy?