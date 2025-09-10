iPhone 16 Price Drop in India: Amazon vs Flipkart Best Deals After iPhone 17 Launch
Apple has slashed iPhone 16 series prices in India after the iPhone 17 launch. iPhone 16 starts at ₹69,999 on Amazon, iPhone 16 Pro at ₹1,12,900 on Flipkart, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max may drop below ₹1 lakh in Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale.
With the arrival of the iPhone 17 lineup, Apple has slashed prices on the iPhone 16 series across major e-commerce platforms in India. The result: some of the lowest prices we’ve seen yet on these models.
iPhone 16: Flat ₹10,000 Off
- Amazon: iPhone 16 (128GB) is now ₹69,999, down from ₹79,900. With bank offers and exchange deals, the effective price can dip even lower.
- Flipkart: Priced at ₹74,900, but with added cashback, no-cost EMI, and festive discounts around the corner.
- Other retailers: Croma, Vijay Sales, and offline Apple partners are also offering deals, but Amazon currently has the lowest base price.
iPhone 16 Pro: Premium Model, Lower Price
- Flipkart: iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) is listed at ₹1,12,900 (down from ₹1,19,900).
- Extra savings: Axis Bank and SBI cardholders get additional cashback.
iPhone 16 Pro Max: Sub-₹1 Lakh Expected
- Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale (from September 23) is expected to bring the iPhone 16 Pro Max below ₹1,00,000, making it the lowest official price yet for the device.
Where Should You Buy?
- Best for Budget Buyers → Amazon: lowest starting price and strong exchange deals.
- Best for Premium & EMI Deals → Flipkart: better bank cashback, EMI options, and early access to festive sales.
