iPhone SE 4 Launch: Apple’s Budget iPhone May Arrive Next Week

Apple is preparing to introduce the iPhone SE 4, with an official announcement expected as early as February 11. The latest budget iPhone is rumored to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display, moving away from the home button in favor of Face ID. A major camera upgrade is also expected, with a 48MP rear sensor replacing the previous 12MP setup.

The iPhone SE 4 price in India is expected to start at Rs 41,000 – Rs 45,000, slightly higher than its predecessor.

Nothing Phone 3a: Expected Specs, India Launch, and Price

Nothing is gearing up for the launch of the Nothing Phone 3a, with reports suggesting a March 4 release. It is expected to feature a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and a 6.8-inch AMOLED 120Hz display. Camera improvements could include a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. The phone is likely to house a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

The Nothing Phone 3a price in India is expected to be around Rs 32,000 – Rs 35,000.

Pixel 9a Price in India: What to Expect from Google’s New Budget Phone

Google’s Pixel 9a is expected to launch in mid-2025, featuring a 6.3-inch Actua display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone may be powered by the Tensor G4 chip, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, running Android 15 out of the box. The rear camera setup could include a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultrawide lens.

The Pixel 9a price in India is expected to be around Rs 45,000 – Rs 50,000.

Oppo Find N5 Foldable India Launch: Price and Key Features

Oppo is set to unveil the Find N5 foldable phone on February 20, first launching in Singapore and China. The foldable will feature a crease-free display, a durable 3D-printed titanium alloy hinge, and Snapdragon 8 Elite for performance. It will also offer 50W wireless charging and improved durability with IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 water resistance.

The Oppo Find N5 price in India is estimated to be Rs 1,25,000 – Rs 1,40,000, putting it in direct competition with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Set to Launch: Price in India and Camera Upgrades

Xiaomi is preparing for the release of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, with pre-orders already open in China. It is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with 16GB RAM, along with a 2K quad-curved display. The camera system is rumored to include a 50MP Sony LYT-900 main sensor, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, and two additional 50MP sensors for telephoto and macro photography.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra price in India is expected to be Rs 95,000 – Rs 1,10,000.

With several new launches on the horizon, the Indian smartphone market in 2025 is set to see major competition in both budget and flagship segments. The best budget smartphones of 2025, including the iPhone SE 4, Pixel 9a, and Nothing Phone 3a, will cater to users looking for affordability with premium features. Meanwhile, Oppo Find N5 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra will target high-end buyers with advanced camera systems and powerful processors.