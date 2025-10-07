Prime Day offers amazing discounts on Apple products, including the new AirPods 4 for just $90.

Let’s be honest: AirPods are expensive. Unless you’ve been champing at the bit for a stylish, wireless pair of earbuds, it’s never a bad idea to wait for a sale. AirPods 4 sale for just $90 during Amazon Prime Day offers— that’s 30 percent off the regular price and the lowest price we’ve seen to date. It’s one of the best Prime Day Apple deals for those on a budget or anyone who likes the feel of standard, open-ear AirPods.

Apple updated its AirPods lineup in 2024 with two models — one with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and another without. The non-ANC model is still the best AirPods for most budget-conscious folks, and this sale makes it an even better deal. You can also grab the fancier model with ANC if that’s more your speed — Amazon Apple sale, too. Rather than $180, the upgraded model is now on AirPods 4 discount for just $120.

The AirPods 4 feature Apple’s H2 chip and several other features long restricted to the Pro models, including Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, Transparency mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, and wireless charging. When on a call, Voice Isolation works with the H2 chip to make sure your voice is transmitted as clearly as possible while silencing most background noise. And if you’re FaceTiming with someone, you can both benefit from Apple accessories sale-smooth 48kHz “cinema-quality” audio.

On the sound quality side, the AirPods 4 mark a sizable upgrade over the AirPods 3. As Engadget’s Billy Steele puts it, “There’s more low-end tone than the previous model right out of the gate, and the punchier treble opens the sound stage so it’s wider and more immersive.”

The charging case adds another 25-plus hours of use to either, giving you a total of about 30 hours — enough to see you through travel, commuting, a workday, or several hours of streaming. And really, it’s nice to give your ears a break now and then anyway.