Realme GT 7 Pro: First Sale Today at 12 PM

Launched on November 26, the Realme GT 7 Pro is a flagship phone with great features. It has a 6.78-inch curved display, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a large 6500mAh battery.

The phone also comes with dual 50MP cameras for high-quality photos and is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, offering top performance and fast AI features.

Price and Availability

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 59,999 (Launch offer: Rs 56,999)

Rs 59,999 (Launch offer: Rs 56,999) 16GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 62,999

The sale begins at 12 PM today on Amazon. There may also be additional bank offers once the sale goes live.

Design and Display

Display: 6.78-inch curved display with 1.5K resolution (2780x1264)

6.78-inch curved display with 1.5K resolution (2780x1264) Brightness: Peak brightness of 6500 nits

Peak brightness of 6500 nits Refresh Rate: 120Hz for smooth scrolling and gaming

120Hz for smooth scrolling and gaming Color Accuracy: 120% DCI-P3 for vibrant visuals

The Realme GT 7 Pro’s large and vibrant display is perfect for gaming, streaming, and everyday use.

Processor

Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite

Snapdragon 8 Elite Performance: 3nm octa-core CPU with a peak clock speed of 4.32GHz

3nm octa-core CPU with a peak clock speed of 4.32GHz RAM: 12GB or 16GB

12GB or 16GB Storage: Up to 512GB

Up to 512GB Dynamic RAM Expansion: Supports up to 28GB of RAM for smooth multitasking

With this powerhouse of a chip, the Realme GT 7 Pro excels in both gaming and multitasking.

Camera

Rear Camera: Dual 50MP cameras (periscope portrait lens + primary lens with OIS)

Dual 50MP cameras (periscope portrait lens + primary lens with OIS) Front Camera: 16MP for high-quality selfies

16MP for high-quality selfies Video Recording: 8K at 24fps, 4K at 30/60fps, 1080p at 240fps for smooth slow-motion

Capture stunning photos and videos, even in low-light, with the Realme GT 7 Pro’s advanced camera setup.

Battery and Charging

Battery: 5800mAh for all-day use

5800mAh for all-day use Charging: 120W SuperVOOC fast charging, fully charges the phone in minutes

120W SuperVOOC fast charging, fully charges the phone in minutes Durability: IP69 rating, resistant to water and dust

Never worry about running out of battery quickly, thanks to its large battery and ultra-fast charging.

Connectivity and Audio

Connectivity: 5G dual-mode, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC

Audio: Stereo speakers for an immersive sound experience

Enjoy seamless connectivity and immersive audio whether you’re gaming or streaming.

The Realme GT 7 Pro is a flagship smartphone offering high-end features such as a stunning display, powerful performance, exceptional cameras, and fast charging. It’s an excellent choice for anyone looking for a premium phone at a competitive price.

Don’t miss out! The Realme GT 7 Pro goes on sale today at 12 PM.