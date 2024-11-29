Live
Realme GT 7 Pro: First Sale Today at 12 PM
The Realme GT 7 Pro, launched on November 26, features a 6.78-inch curved display, dual 50MP cameras, and the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. With a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6500mAh battery, it promises top-notch performance and exceptional photo quality.
Launched on November 26, the Realme GT 7 Pro is a flagship phone with great features. It has a 6.78-inch curved display, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a large 6500mAh battery.
The phone also comes with dual 50MP cameras for high-quality photos and is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, offering top performance and fast AI features.
Price and Availability
- 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 59,999 (Launch offer: Rs 56,999)
- 16GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 62,999
The sale begins at 12 PM today on Amazon. There may also be additional bank offers once the sale goes live.
Design and Display
- Display: 6.78-inch curved display with 1.5K resolution (2780x1264)
- Brightness: Peak brightness of 6500 nits
- Refresh Rate: 120Hz for smooth scrolling and gaming
- Color Accuracy: 120% DCI-P3 for vibrant visuals
The Realme GT 7 Pro’s large and vibrant display is perfect for gaming, streaming, and everyday use.
Processor
- Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite
- Performance: 3nm octa-core CPU with a peak clock speed of 4.32GHz
- RAM: 12GB or 16GB
- Storage: Up to 512GB
- Dynamic RAM Expansion: Supports up to 28GB of RAM for smooth multitasking
With this powerhouse of a chip, the Realme GT 7 Pro excels in both gaming and multitasking.
Camera
- Rear Camera: Dual 50MP cameras (periscope portrait lens + primary lens with OIS)
- Front Camera: 16MP for high-quality selfies
- Video Recording: 8K at 24fps, 4K at 30/60fps, 1080p at 240fps for smooth slow-motion
Capture stunning photos and videos, even in low-light, with the Realme GT 7 Pro’s advanced camera setup.
Battery and Charging
- Battery: 5800mAh for all-day use
- Charging: 120W SuperVOOC fast charging, fully charges the phone in minutes
- Durability: IP69 rating, resistant to water and dust
Never worry about running out of battery quickly, thanks to its large battery and ultra-fast charging.
Connectivity and Audio
Connectivity: 5G dual-mode, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC
Audio: Stereo speakers for an immersive sound experience
Enjoy seamless connectivity and immersive audio whether you’re gaming or streaming.
The Realme GT 7 Pro is a flagship smartphone offering high-end features such as a stunning display, powerful performance, exceptional cameras, and fast charging. It’s an excellent choice for anyone looking for a premium phone at a competitive price.
Don’t miss out! The Realme GT 7 Pro goes on sale today at 12 PM.