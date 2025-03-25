Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Set for April Launch: Expected Specs

Samsung introduced the Galaxy S25 series in January 2025, unveiling three models—Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra. The company is now preparing to expand the lineup with the addition of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. First hinted at during MWC 2025, this upcoming model has yet to receive an official announcement, but leaks suggest it will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a 3,900mAh battery.

Reports indicate that the Galaxy S25 Edge will be introduced on April 16, 2025, with sales expected to commence by early May. While official pricing remains undisclosed, leaks suggest the 256GB variant could be priced between €1,200 and €1,300 (approximately Rs 1,13,000 – Rs 1,22,500). The 512GB model is estimated to cost between €1,300 and €1,400 (around Rs 1,22,500 – Rs 1,31,900).

Positioned between the Galaxy S25+ and S25 Ultra in pricing, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to offer premium features at a competitive price. For reference, the base Galaxy S25 starts at Rs 80,999, while the S25+ and S25 Ultra are available at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999, respectively.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is rumored to include high-end features aimed at delivering a premium user experience:

- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, aligning with the performance standards of the S25 series.

- Software: Samsung’s latest UI optimizations to enhance performance and efficiency.

- Design: With a 5.84mm thickness, it is among the slimmest devices in the flagship lineup.

- Weight: Weighing under 162 grams, it aims to provide a lightweight user experience.

- Build: Titanium frame for improved durability, scratch resistance, and corrosion protection.

Camera and Battery Features

- Rear Camera Setup:

- Primary Sensor: 200MP main camera for high-resolution photography.

- Ultra-Wide Lens: 50MP sensor for capturing wide-angle shots.

- Front Camera: 12MP sensor designed for high-quality selfies and video calls.

- Battery: 3,900mAh capacity, supported by Samsung’s software enhancements to optimize battery efficiency.

- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4v for improved wireless communication and seamless connectivity.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to strengthen Samsung’s presence in the premium smartphone segment, offering an alternative to competitors launching flagship models in 2025. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and user-centric features, this addition to the Galaxy S25 series could appeal to consumers seeking high performance with a refined design.

More details are expected as the official launch date approaches, with Samsung likely to reveal further specifications and market availability in the coming weeks.