Accenture Restructures Workforce Around AI, Prioritises Upskilling and Layoffs for Non-Adopters

Accenture is accelerating its transformation in 2025 by putting artificial intelligence (AI) and workforce upskilling at the centre of its business strategy. The global consulting and technology giant has announced a sweeping restructuring plan that combines job cuts, large-scale retraining, and expanded hiring in AI roles—measures it considers critical to staying competitive in an increasingly AI-driven world.

During a recent earnings call, Accenture leaders shared the scale of this pivot. The company reported annual revenues of $69.7 billion, marking a 7 percent increase compared to the previous year. Executives credited much of this growth to a surge in client demand for AI adoption and integration. At the same time, they confirmed that employees unable to adapt to AI-related roles will be gradually phased out.

Accenture Chief Financial Officer Angie Park explained the financial logic behind the shift, highlighting the company’s $1 billion business optimisation programme. "We expect savings of over $1 billion from our business optimisation program, which we expect that we will reinvest in our business and in our people because it's so important for our future growth, and so we expect to reinvest that while still delivering modest margin expansion," she said.

This reinvestment will support innovation, ongoing AI development, and reskilling initiatives. The company has already reskilled 5,50,000 employees in the fundamentals of generative AI, demonstrating the scale and urgency of its approach.

Julie Sweet, Accenture’s CEO, described the integration of AI as a defining feature of the company’s identity. "We are investing in upskilling our reinventors, which is our primary strategy," Sweet said, adding that AI and upskilling are now "a part of everything we do."

However, the company has also taken a firm stance on employees who cannot transition to AI-focused roles. Sweet acknowledged the tough realities of the policy: "Our No. 1 strategy is upskilling, given the skills we need, and we've had a lot of experience in upskilling, we're trying to, in a very compressed timeline, where we don't have a viable path for skilling, sort of exiting people so we can get more of the skills in we need," she explained.

Even as some employees exit, Accenture continues to grow its talent base in AI. The company currently employs 77,000 AI and data professionals, a sharp rise from 40,000 in 2023, with further hiring planned in the US and Europe.

This restructuring is backed by a six-month, $865 million optimisation initiative that will cover severance and transition costs. Leaders emphasise that these moves are not just about cost-cutting but about building a workforce prepared for the challenges of an AI-first business environment.

Sweet summarised the larger significance of this transition: "Every CEO, board and the C-suite recognise that advanced AI is critical to the future. The challenge right now they're facing is that they're really excited about the technology, and they're not yet AI-ready for most companies."

With global demand for AI solutions rising rapidly, Accenture’s bold restructuring signals its intent to remain a leading partner for businesses navigating the shift toward advanced technologies.