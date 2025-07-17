Airtel Offers 1-Year Free Perplexity Pro AI Subscription Worth ₹17,000 to All Customers

In a strategic move to empower its user base with next-gen AI tools, Bharti Airtel has rolled out a major offer: a free one-year subscription to Perplexity Pro, the premium plan of the AI-powered search engine, valued at ₹17,000. This offer is open to all Airtel customers across mobile, broadband, and DTH services.

The initiative is part of a new partnership between Airtel and Perplexity, aiming to give Indian users access to powerful AI-driven knowledge tools at no extra cost. Customers can easily claim their complimentary subscription through the Airtel Thanks app by following the on-screen instructions.

Perplexity is known for its conversational search experience, offering real-time, accurate answers instead of a list of links. While its basic version is already free to use, Perplexity Pro unlocks premium features designed for heavy users and professionals. These include:

Unlimited daily Pro searches

Access to advanced AI models like GPT-4.1 and Claude

File upload and document analysis

Image generation capabilities

Exclusive access to Perplexity Labs—a space to experiment and build with AI

Speaking on the partnership, Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Bharti Airtel, said:

“This collaboration will bring the powerful and real-time knowledge tool for millions of users at their fingertips, at no extra cost. This first-of-its-kind Gen-AI partnership in India is focused on helping our customers navigate the emerging trends in the digital world with confidence and ease.”

Aravind Srinivas, Co-founder and CEO of Perplexity, shared his enthusiasm, stating:

“This partnership is an exciting way to make accurate, trustworthy, and professional-grade AI accessible to more people in India—whether a student, working professional, or managing a household. With Perplexity Pro, users get a smarter, easier way to find information, learn, and get more done.”

This marks Perplexity’s first-ever partnership with a telecom operator in India, following earlier collaborations with global players like SoftBank and T-Mobile. With India being one of the largest and fastest-growing internet markets, this move is expected to democratize access to cutting-edge AI tools and boost digital literacy and productivity across a broad audience.