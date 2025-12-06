Hyderabad task force seizes drugs worth Rs 23.5 lakh

The Commissioner's Task Force Central Zone team, working in coordination with the Saifabad police, has successfully arrested three drug peddlers near the IMAX open ground. Authorities seized 100 grams of Brown Sugar, 1,350 grams of dry 'ganja', seven mobile phones, and a Honda motorcycle, with the total haul valued at Rs 23.5 lakh.

The accusedMohd Gulam Jilani (42, from Jharkhand), Feroz Bin Ali alias Sahil (20), and Suleman Khan (22), both from Attapurwere apprehended while moving suspiciously late at night, in the act of procuring and supplying narcotics.

Interrogation revealed that Jilani sourced the drugs from contacts in Odisha via an individual named Afsar. Jilani travelled to Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jaleshwar, and Balasore in October to acquire 115 grams of Brown Sugar and 1,350 grams of 'ganja' for Rs 3.5 lakh, returning by bus on 1st November.

Feroz and Suleman were buying small sachets from Jilani at Rs 5,000 per gram and then reselling them to consumers for Rs 8,000 to 10,000, earning a profit commission of up to Rs 3,000 per gram. They confessed to selling 3 grams to Mohd Ahmed on 4th November for Rs 24,000, which tragically led to his overdose death in Shivrampally.

The peddlers and the seized contraband were handed over to the Saifabad Police Station for further action under Deputy Commissioner of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath. These successful bust underscores the Hyderabad police’s sustained crackdown on drug networks that fuel addiction and fatalities.