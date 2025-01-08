Amazon Launches Alexa-Enabled Echo Spot in India: Features, Price and More

Amazon has unveiled its latest smart device, the Echo Spot, in India. Priced at ₹8,999, this Alexa-enabled smart alarm clock combines aesthetics and functionality, offering a compact design with a touchscreen display of 2.83 inches. The Echo Spot is designed to enhance the bedside clock experience by offering features such as smart home integration, custom alarms and seamless access to Alexa’s voice assistant capabilities.

Echo Spot: Price and Availability

The Echo Spot is available in two colours, Black and Blue, and is priced at ₹8,999. However, as part of an introductory offer, it will be available for ₹6,449 for a limited time. Customers can purchase the device through Amazon.in, Blinkit and Croma’s online and offline stores.

Echo Spot: Features and Specifications

The Echo Spot is not just a simple bedside alarm clock; offering various features that make it a versatile addition to your home.

Customizable Alarms and Display

The Echo Spot brings eight custom-designed clock faces and a selection of colour themes and visual animations. Its touchscreen lets users check the date, time, weather, and song titles. With six display colour options—orange, violet, magenta, lime, teal, and blue—users get to personalize the look to their liking.

Additionally, the smart clock allows custom music as alarm tones or lets users pick from preloaded options like Aurora, Daybreak, Endeavor, and Flutter. The snooze function is easily accessible via a tap on the screen or a simple Alexa command.

Smart Home Integration

The Echo Spot seamlessly integrates with Alexa-enabled smart home devices. Users can control lights, appliances, and more using Alexa Routines. Ultrasound Motion Detection can trigger specific actions, such as turning on lights or playing music when someone enters the room.

Sound and Media Playback

Equipped with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, the Echo Spot delivers clear audio with balanced bass. It supports streaming from services like Amazon Music, Spotify, and JioSaavn. The device displays song titles and media details during playback, while volume adjustments can be made using on-device buttons or through Alexa voice commands.

Communication and Privacy Features

The Echo Spot enables audio calls to other Alexa-enabled devices, household announcements, and Drop-in functionality. It includes a microphone on/off button for privacy-conscious users and options to delete voice recordings, with more privacy settings accessible on the Alexa Privacy Hub.

Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager of Amazon Devices India said, "Customers can gently wake up to their favourite music, control Alexa-compatible smart lights and home appliances, and glance at the weather and their calendar–by giving voice commands to Alexa from the comfort of their bed.”

The Echo Spot is an ideal addition for those seeking a smart device that combines style, functionality, and seamless integration into their daily routines.



