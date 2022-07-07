Amazon Prime Day sale 23 - 24 July; Find the best deals

Amazon has announced that its Prime Day sale, exclusively for Amazon Prime members, will start in India on July 23 and end on July 24. As part of the sale event, a host of devices, including smartphones, Amazon in-house products and audio products, will get a price cut along with SBI's bank deals. Before the sale event, the company created a microsite that highlights some offers. In addition, it allows customers to create a wish list as stock sells out quickly.

Amazon Products: In-house Amazon products will get up to 55 percent off. The new Echo Dot (4th generation, black) will retail for less than Rs 3,000 against the current price of Rs 4,199. The Fire TV Stick (3rd generation, 2021) with Alexa Voice Remote will also be sold for less than Rs 3,000 against Rs 3,999.

If you want a Kindle e-reader, the Kindle (10th generation) with a 6-inch screen and built-in light will sell for less than Rs 7,000 in the Amazon Prime Day sale. It currently costs Rs 7,999. The Echo Show 8 will also get a price cut from the current price of Rs 8,499.

Smartphones: During the Prime Day sale, smartphones will get up to 40 percent off. Customers will also get no-cost EMI payment options and trade-in offers to reduce the sale price further. During the Amazon Prime Day sale event, premium phones like the OnePlus 10 Pro and Galaxy S20 FE will get a price cut. However, Amazon has yet to reveal updated prices, and we'll get more details in the coming days.

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is currently priced at Rs 66,999, and the Galaxy S20 FE is priced at Rs 36,990. Customers can also see some mid-budget smartphones like the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and iQoo Z6 5G in the Amazon Prime Day sale. Even the newly launched iQoo Neo 6 5G will get sale offers. It is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM model.

TWS Earbuds: The Amazon Prime Day sales page notes that Bluetooth earbuds will get up to 70 percent off. With premium audio products, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will come at a price. These come for Rs 8,490. Customers can also check out the Sony WF-1000XM4, which costs Rs 19,990. However, the price of the Amazon Prime Day sale remains unclear. Other budget options like the Realme Buds Wireless 2, Vivo TWS 2E, and Boult Powerbuds TWS will also get a discount.



