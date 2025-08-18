Amazon to Shut Down Appstore on Android from August 20: What It Means for Users

Amazon has officially confirmed that its Appstore for Android devices will be shut down on August 20, 2025, bringing an end to a service that has been running for more than a decade. While the move might not come as a surprise for most Android users, it still carries significant consequences for those who previously downloaded apps or used Amazon’s digital currency, Amazon Coins.

The closure, however, does not extend to Amazon’s own devices. The Appstore will remain available and fully functional on Fire tablets and Fire TVs, where it continues to play an integral role in the company’s ecosystem. The decision highlights Amazon’s strategy to focus on its hardware products and integrated services such as Alexa and Prime Video, where it maintains stronger control and customer loyalty.

Launched in 2011 as a competitor to Google’s Play Store, the Amazon Appstore offered unique perks like a daily free app, exclusive deals, and Amazon Coins. The company once hoped that these incentives, combined with its Kindle Fire lineup, would help it establish a foothold in the mobile software space. While the concept initially generated buzz, it failed to gain meaningful traction over time. Developers largely prioritized the Google Play Store, and by the mid-2020s, Amazon’s Appstore on non-Amazon devices had become almost invisible.

Amazon acknowledged that maintaining the service no longer made sense. By redirecting resources to Fire devices and associated services, the company avoids the ongoing costs of supporting a platform with minimal adoption outside its ecosystem.

For existing users, the shutdown comes with several important implications:

Apps and Updates: Apps already downloaded from the Amazon Appstore may continue to function on Android devices after August 20, but there are no guarantees. Updates, including essential security patches and compatibility fixes, will no longer be provided. Over time, this could make certain applications unstable or unusable.

Amazon Coins: The digital currency, once marketed as a convenient way to purchase apps and make in-app transactions, is being discontinued entirely. Any unused balance will be automatically refunded after August 20, provided that users have up-to-date payment details linked to their accounts. Those with expired cards or inactive accounts could face issues, though Amazon says it will notify such users to update their information.

Not everything tied to Amazon’s presence on Android is disappearing. Amazon Music will remain available on Android smartphones, including a free ad-supported tier. Prime members can continue listening ad-free, while subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited will enjoy additional features such as offline playback, high-quality audio, and unlimited skips.

For anyone who once used the Appstore, it is strongly advised to check old accounts and balances before August 20. Many users may have forgotten about Amazon Coins or past downloads, but with automatic refunds on the way, it’s worth verifying payment details to avoid missing out.

Amazon’s exit from the Android app marketplace effectively marks the end of its decade-long attempt to challenge Google Play. By concentrating on Fire devices, the company is doubling down on where it has a genuine competitive edge.