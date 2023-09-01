  • Menu
Another rover probe confirms sulphur on moon

Bengaluru: Another instrument onboard the Chandrayaan-3 mission's rover 'Pragyan' has confirmed the presence of sulphur in the lunar region by deploying a different technique, ISRO said on Thursday. The Alpha Particle X-ray Spectroscope (APXS) has detected sulphur, as well as other minor elements on the Moon, the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said in a social media post.

“This finding by Ch-3 compels scientists to develop fresh explanations for the source of Sulphur (S) in the area: intrinsic?, volcanic?, meteoritic?,......?” read the post.

ISRO also released a video of the rover rotating in search of a safe route. The rotation was captured by a lander imager camera.

“It feels as though a child is playfully frolicking in the yards (sic) of Chandamama, while the mother watches affectionately. Isn’t it?” ISRO quipped in the social media post. The 26-kg, six-wheeled, solar-powered Pragyan rover is equipped to use its scientific instruments to record what the lunar soil and rocks are made of in the south polar region where Chandrayaan-3 landed and it would also show how the readings contrast with that of the highland regions.

