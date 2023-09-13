Apple announces the release date of iOS 17, iPadOS 17; Find details here

Apple has announced that the latest version of the operating system for iPhone and iPad, iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, will be available for download starting September 18. The Cupertino-based company unveiled iOS 17, iPadOS 17, MacOS 10, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 during the WWDC conference earlier this year.



The iOS 17 release candidate has already been made available to Apple developers and beta users, giving them a taste of the operating system that will be available to the general public on September 18. Apple continues its tradition of releasing software updates shortly after the launch of new iPhones. The iOS 16 update was released on September 12, while the iOS 15 update was released on September 20.

What are the new features of iOS 17?

With iOS 17, the iPhone can serve as an information centre with the StandBy option. The new feature will allow iPhone users to view customizable information in full screen, such as screen time, live activities, incoming notifications, and tons of widgets on the locked screen. Please note that the feature only works when you charge your Apple iPhone.

New Widgets

iOS 17 brings interactive widgets to the lock screen and home screen of Apple iPhones. These widgets support both first-party and third-party applications.

NameDrop

The new NameDrop feature will use AirDrop on the iPhone to more easily share contact information when bringing two iPhones together.

Update to the Phone and Messages App

iOS 17 also adds a customizable contact poster in the Phone app, allowing users to choose what their contacts see when they call them. Features like live voicemail and stranger muting will also roll out in select regions.

Updates to the FaceTime App

With iOS 17, iPhone users can record and send an audio/video message if they miss a call. Users can add 3D effects to their video during a FaceTime call. They can also start a FaceTime call directly on Apple TV.