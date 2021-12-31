Apple Days Sale- Vijay Sales Announces Discounts on iPhone 11 to iPhone 13

Today is New Year's Eve and nothing can be better than gifting yourself or your loved ones a new iPhone and that too at a discounted price. Vijay Sales has announced price cuts to the iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 during its Apple Days Sale and this has translated into huge savings for buyers. In addition to the deeply discounted prices of the iPhone series, Vijay's Apple Sales Days also offer additional benefits when shoppers purchase products via various bank cards. If you own an AMEX credit card, you will be entitled to a 7.5 percent refund of up to Rs. 5,000. However, the total value of your cart must be at least Rs. 20,000 for this offer to work. Also, Bank of Baroda and RBL credit cardholders offer 5 percent cashback of up to Rs. 2,000 in purchases. Check out the iPhone deals below.



Apple Days iPhone 13 price drop



During the Vijay Sales Apple Days sale, discounts are offered on the entire iPhone 13 smartphone series. No matter which model or variant you want to buy, Vijay Sales will offer you discounts from the iPhone 13 mini to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Here is the list of iPhone 13 deals:

Prices of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max



Grab the 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 Pro for Rs. 1,13,900 instead of Rs. 1,19,900 and 256GB Pro variant at Rs. 1,23,400 below Rs. 1,29,900. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is also on sale with its 256GB variant right now at a discounted price. of ₹ 1,32,900. Variants not mentioned here are due to unavailability in the sale or is out of stock.



iPhone 13 Price



Vijay Sales offers the new 128GB, 256GB and 512GB iPhone 13 at the price of Rs. 77,100, Rs. 86,700 and Rs. 1.06,000.



iPhone 13 mini price



Get the 128GB iPhone 13 mini variant at a discounted price of Rs. 66,400 instead of Rs. 69,900, while its 256GB and 512GB variants can be purchased at Rs. 75,900 (down from Rs. 79,000) and Rs. 99,890 instead of Rs. 99,900 respectively.



Older iPhone Deals from Apple Days



In case you want to go with older iPhone models first, then nothing can be a better event than this. There are different variants of iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 for sale, but some of them are already "sold out". These are the option available at the moment and can also be sold out, so it is recommended to make a decision as soon as possible and accept the deal.

iPhone 11 price



64GB iPhone 11 variant at Rs. 47,400 (old price 49,900 rupees) and 128GB at the price of rupees. 52,200 instead of Rs. 59,900. While its 256GB variant will be available at Rs. 59,999 with Rs. 10,000 discount on the previous price.



iPhone 12 price

Vijay sales offer 64GB iPhone 12 at Rs. 61,299 instead of Rs. 65,900 and iPhone 12 128GB at Rs. 65,999 instead of Rs. 70,900.

iPhone 12 mini price

Get the iPhone 12 mini in 64GB and 128GB variants for Rs. 59,999 and Rs. 63,999 respectively.