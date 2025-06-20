Apple Eyes Generative AI to Speed Up iPhone and Mac Chip Design, Confirms Hardware Chief

Apple is preparing to bring generative AI into the heart of its chip development process, a move that could transform how the company designs processors for its iPhones, Macs, and other devices. Johny Srouji, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Hardware Technologies, recently confirmed the company’s growing interest in using AI tools to make its silicon design process faster and more efficient.

Speaking in Belgium while receiving an award from Imec, a renowned semiconductor research institute, Srouji revealed that Apple sees strong potential in applying AI-driven automation to speed up its chip development timeline. According to a report by Reuters, which reviewed a recording of the event, Srouji stated, “Generative AI techniques have a high potential in getting more design work done in less time, and it can be a huge productivity boost.”

Srouji emphasized that while AI offers immense benefits, it must be complemented by robust design infrastructure. He pointed out the crucial support Apple receives from electronic design automation (EDA) partners such as Cadence Design Systems and Synopsys. “EDA companies are super critical in supporting our chip design complexities,” he said.

Apple’s exploration of generative AI for chipmaking reflects a broader industry trend, with tech rivals like Google and OpenAI investing heavily in artificial intelligence. Google, during its I/O 2025 developer event, showcased a range of AI innovations, while OpenAI continues to lead advancements in conversational AI through ChatGPT, further intensifying competition in the AI race.

Though Apple has faced criticism for lagging in the consumer-facing AI space—especially after delays in rolling out promised Apple Intelligence features—its latest announcement indicates a shift toward strengthening its behind-the-scenes AI capabilities.

Apple has been developing its in-house chips since 2010, beginning with the A4 processor for the iPhone. Since then, the tech giant has expanded its custom silicon portfolio to include the A-series for mobile devices and the M-series for its Mac lineup. The transition from Intel processors to Apple-designed M-series chips was a bold move, but one that has paid off significantly. These chips have helped Apple achieve industry-leading performance, battery efficiency, and tighter hardware-software integration across its devices.

“Moving the Mac to Apple Silicon was a huge bet for us,” Srouji reflected. “There was no backup plan, no split-the-lineup plan, so we went all in, including a monumental software effort.”

Now, with plans to incorporate AI into its chip design workflow, Apple is signaling a new chapter in its silicon strategy. While consumer-facing features may still be in development, the company is clearly investing in foundational technologies that could sharpen its competitive edge in the years ahead.

As Apple continues to explore generative AI applications in hardware, the future of Apple Silicon may be even faster, more powerful, and more intelligently designed—bringing the company in closer competition with AI pioneers across the tech landscape.