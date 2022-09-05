Apple iPhone 14 coming soon: Find all the details

The iPhone 14 is finally launching. Apple will introduce the long-awaited iPhone 14 series on September 7. Rumours and leaks suggest that just like last year, Apple will also introduce four new iPhone models this year. Now, like every year, the star of the event is said to be the vanilla model called iPhone 14.



This is simply due to the affordable price. While Apple hasn't revealed pricing yet, rumours suggest the iPhone 14 will start at a slightly lower price than the iPhone 13. To recall, the iPhone 13 launched in the US for $799. The latest reports suggest that the iPhone 14 will come at a lower price of $749, around $50 cheaper than the iPhone 13. However, previous reports have indicated that the iPhone 14 will be priced the same as the iPhone 13. launch price.

It will be interesting to see if Apple manages to price the iPhone 14 lower, equal to, or higher than the iPhone 13. Considering the increased component prices and upgrades Apple is expected to bring to the iPhone 14, it is unlikely that the price will be lower than the last generation iPhone model. Let's wait until September 7 for Apple to announce the prices.

Before the launch, almost everything about the iPhone 14 was revealed. Take a look at everything that the next iPhone model will offer to consumers.

-The iPhone 14 design may be the same as the iPhone 13. There will be a wide notch at the top of the screen and slimmer bezels with a slightly thicker border. The Pro models are tipped to offer a pill-shaped design, which is a first for any iPhone model.

-The screen size is also said to be the same as the iPhone 13. The upcoming iPhone 14 will come with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display. Rumours suggest that the company will introduce the always-on display, but that will also be limited to the Pro models.

-In terms of hardware, the iPhone 13 is expected to be powered by the latest-generation A16 Bionic chipset paired with up to 128GB of internal storage just like the iPhone 13, which was powered by a year-old A15 Bionic chip. Reports suggest that the A16 chip will offer only slightly more power than the last generation chipset.

-On the software front, the iPhone 14 and the entire lineup will run on iOS 16 out of the box.

-The iPhone 14 is designed to offer dual cameras on the back panel and a single camera on the front for selfies. Reports suggest that the iPhone 14 will offer a couple of improved cameras with the biggest improvement expected to be in low-light photography. Considering the invitation to the Apple Far out event, the company is expected to offer an astrophotography/ultra wide angle camera option, but this could also be limited to Pro models.

-Lastly, the battery performance of the iPhone 14 is also expected to be better than the iPhone 13, which easily lasted a full day.

Again, if the reports are to be considered, Apple will release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus/Max, iPhone 1 4 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max this year. It is said that there will be no mini-model this year.