Apple to Launch iPhone SE 4, M4 MacBook Air and More in Early 2025
Apple is gearing up to launch the iPhone SE 4, M4 MacBook Air, iPad 11, and more in early 2025 with significant upgrades.
Apple is preparing for a big product launch in early 2025, with multiple devices expected to hit the market. From a revamped iPhone SE 4 to the M4 MacBook Air, here’s what to expect in the coming months.
iPhone SE 4 (iPhone 16e)
Apple will likely introduce its next affordable iPhone model in March 2025, possibly under the rebranded iPhone 16e. The device is expected to feature a design similar to the iPhone 14, bringing a more modern look to the budget lineup. Key rumoured specs include:
- OLED display
- A18 chip for improved performance
- 8GB RAM
- 48MP primary camera for enhanced photography
M4 MacBook Air
Apple is set to debut its M4 chip with the next-gen MacBook Air, likely launching in March 2025. The upcoming MacBook Air could feature:
- A nano-texture display option for improved visuals
- 16GB RAM for better multitasking
- Two size variants – 13-inch and 15-inch
iPad 11
Apple’s entry-level iPad 11th generation is finally getting an upgrade after the last refresh in 2023. While details remain scarce, reports suggest:
- A powerful A-series chip
- 8GB RAM, making it compatible with Apple Intelligence
- Apple’s in-house Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip
M3 iPad Air
Despite launching an M2-powered iPad Air last year, Apple is expected to introduce an M3 iPad Air in 2025. The upgrade could bring:
- Significant performance enhancements
- New keyboard accessories for a better user experience
Apple Watch SE 3
The Apple Watch SE last launched in 2022, and a third-generation model is expected in 2025. While details on specifications remain unknown, the budget-friendly smartwatch is rumoured to come back soon. With these anticipated releases, Apple fans have plenty to look forward to in early 2025.