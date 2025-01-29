Apple to Launch iPhone SE 4, M4 MacBook Air and More in Early 2025

Apple is preparing for a big product launch in early 2025, with multiple devices expected to hit the market. From a revamped iPhone SE 4 to the M4 MacBook Air, here’s what to expect in the coming months.

iPhone SE 4 (iPhone 16e)

Apple will likely introduce its next affordable iPhone model in March 2025, possibly under the rebranded iPhone 16e. The device is expected to feature a design similar to the iPhone 14, bringing a more modern look to the budget lineup. Key rumoured specs include:

OLED display

A18 chip for improved performance

8GB RAM

48MP primary camera for enhanced photography

M4 MacBook Air

Apple is set to debut its M4 chip with the next-gen MacBook Air, likely launching in March 2025. The upcoming MacBook Air could feature:

A nano-texture display option for improved visuals

16GB RAM for better multitasking

Two size variants – 13-inch and 15-inch

iPad 11

Apple’s entry-level iPad 11th generation is finally getting an upgrade after the last refresh in 2023. While details remain scarce, reports suggest:

A powerful A-series chip

8GB RAM, making it compatible with Apple Intelligence

Apple’s in-house Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip

M3 iPad Air

Despite launching an M2-powered iPad Air last year, Apple is expected to introduce an M3 iPad Air in 2025. The upgrade could bring:

Significant performance enhancements

New keyboard accessories for a better user experience

Apple Watch SE 3

The Apple Watch SE last launched in 2022, and a third-generation model is expected in 2025. While details on specifications remain unknown, the budget-friendly smartwatch is rumoured to come back soon. With these anticipated releases, Apple fans have plenty to look forward to in early 2025.



