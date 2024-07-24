Apple's First Foldable iPhone Expected in 2026: What to Expect

Apple is reportedly making strides toward releasing its first foldable iPhone, potentially as soon as 2026. According to The Information, the tech giant's latest project, internally nicknamed V68, has advanced beyond the conceptual phase. This foldable iPhone is expected to adopt a clamshell design similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, folding horizontally.

Earlier this year, The Information noted that Apple was exploring two prototype designs for foldable iPhones. The recent report suggests that Apple may have finalized a direction, as the project now involves collaboration with suppliers, indicating a more concrete development stage.

One of the key challenges Apple is tackling is minimizing the crease that typically appears on foldable screens. Additionally, the company aims to make the device thinner, enhancing its portability and user experience. This aligns with a *DigiTimes* report, which also highlighted Apple's efforts to perfect its foldable technology. Alongside the iPhone, rumours suggest that Apple is working on a foldable MacBook-like device, which could also launch around 2026.

In other developments, Apple is rumoured to be preparing significant updates for the iPhone lineup, including a mechanical aperture feature that would allow users to create a depth-of-field effect, blurring the background while keeping the subject sharp. This feature could potentially be part of a thinner iPhone model slated for release in 2025.

As Apple continues to innovate, these upcoming devices reflect its commitment to pushing the boundaries of smartphone and computer design. The foldable iPhone, in particular, represents a significant step forward, combining cutting-edge technology with Apple's renowned design ethos.