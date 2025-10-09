Apple’s First Foldable iPhone May Feature Titanium-Aluminium Frame, Launch Expected in 2026

Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone is inching closer to reality, and the excitement surrounding it continues to grow. According to new industry reports, the Cupertino tech giant is planning a major design shift for the device — introducing a hybrid titanium-aluminium frame. If true, this marks the first time Apple has used such a combination in any of its products, signaling a careful balance between strength, lightness, and thermal efficiency.

Renowned analyst Jeff Pu has revealed that Apple’s upcoming foldable iPhone will adopt this hybrid frame design. While Pu did not elaborate on the exact reasoning behind the choice, industry experts suggest that the blend could offer the best of both materials — titanium’s rigidity and aluminium’s superior heat dissipation. This would be a crucial factor in ensuring durability while maintaining a slim form factor, something Apple is known to obsess over.

Interestingly, this revelation follows Apple’s decision earlier this year to revert to aluminium unibody construction for the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max models. The company had previously embraced titanium in the iPhone 15 series, but the switch back was reportedly made to enhance cooling performance. Despite concerns about “scratchgate,” Apple maintained that the scratches seen on the new aluminium bodies were part of normal wear and tear.

Now, the decision to explore a titanium-aluminium mix for the foldable model appears to be a middle ground — providing both sturdiness and thermal efficiency.

As per the latest leaks, the foldable iPhone, tentatively referred to as the iPhone Fold, will arrive in September 2026, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup and the next-generation iPhone Air. With this launch, Apple will finally join the foldable smartphone race, years after its rivals — Samsung, Google, Xiaomi, and OnePlus — debuted their versions. Samsung, notably, pioneered the category in 2019 with its Galaxy Fold.

Apple, however, is known for taking its time to refine new technologies, and the company reportedly wants to ensure its first foldable offers the reliability and premium feel expected of an iPhone.

In terms of specifications, early reports suggest that the iPhone Fold will be powered by the A20 Pro chip, promising top-tier performance. The device is expected to feature a 7.8-inch inner display, similar in size to an iPad Mini, along with a 5.5-inch outer screen — reminiscent of the compact iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 Mini designs.

Notably, Apple might omit Face ID from the foldable model, opting instead for Touch ID integration, according to well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The device is also expected to sport dual rear cameras and front cameras on both displays for seamless photo and video capabilities.

While the final design is still under wraps, the iPhone Fold is projected to carry a premium price tag between $2000 and $2500 (approximately ₹1.75 lakh to ₹2.2 lakh). With its cutting-edge materials and engineering precision, Apple’s first foldable could redefine what consumers expect from the next era of smartphones.