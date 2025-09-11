Apple’s Rs 1,900 Polishing Cloth Not Yet Compatible with iPhone 17 Series and iPhone Air

Apple has always sparked debate with its accessories, and none more so than its premium Rs 1,900 polishing cloth. Marketed as a simple yet luxurious way to keep displays and surfaces spotless, the microfiber accessory has long divided opinion among Apple fans. But now, the launch of the iPhone 17 series and the new iPhone Air has triggered fresh discussion—because Apple’s official website doesn’t list them as compatible with the pricey cloth.

Yes, you read that right. According to Apple’s current compatibility chart, the polishing cloth works with devices as old as the iPhone 5, all the way up to last year’s iPhone 16 Pro Max. It also covers a wide range of iPads, MacBooks, and Apple Watches. But curiously, the newly announced iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the ultra-thin iPhone Air don’t appear on the list.

For many, this omission feels baffling. After all, it’s just a microfiber cloth—surely capable of cleaning any smooth glass surface? Industry watchers believe this is less about the cloth’s actual utility and more about Apple not having updated its accessory page since the September 9 “Awe Dropping” launch event. This means the iPhone 17 lineup and the iPhone Air are expected to be added to the compatibility list ahead of the devices reaching customers.

The timing suggests that Apple is still ironing out the finer details on its website before the new iPhones go on sale. Pre-orders for the iPhone 17 series will begin on September 12, with retail availability set for September 19. That leaves the company a week to update its accessory documentation.

Until then, buyers shouldn’t worry too much. Whether Apple lists the iPhone 17 series or not, the Rs 1,900 cloth will undoubtedly clean the screens just fine.

iPhone 17 Series Pricing in IndiaApple also confirmed Indian pricing for the new iPhones, which sees modest increases compared to last year’s lineup. The base iPhone 17 now starts at Rs 82,900, up by Rs 3,000 compared to the iPhone 16. However, Apple has sweetened the deal by doubling base storage to 256GB, making the higher price easier to justify.

The brand-new iPhone Air is positioned as the thinnest and lightest option in the family. At just 5.6mm thick and weighing only 165 grams, it is priced at Rs 1,19,900 in India.

For power users, the iPhone 17 Pro starts at Rs 1,34,900, while the larger iPhone 17 Pro Max begins at Rs 1,49,900 for the 256GB variant. Those wanting maximum storage will need deep pockets—the top-end 2TB model carries a staggering price tag of Rs 2,29,900.

The TakeawayWhile the compatibility quirk has amused many, it’s unlikely to cause any real issues for customers. The Rs 1,900 cloth may still seem like a luxury item, but Apple’s loyal base has shown time and again that they’re willing to indulge in such premium add-ons—especially once the official website catches up and updates the iPhone 17 lineup’s compatibility status.