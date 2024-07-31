Azure Outage Highlights Cloud Vulnerabilities Amid DDoS Attack

Microsoft's Azure cloud services recently faced a significant outage due to a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack. These attacks, which flood websites with excessive internet traffic, are a persistent issue for many, including financial institutions, often leading to intermittent downtime and challenging security teams.

The incident, which started early Tuesday, was exacerbated by an error in Microsoft's automated protection systems. The resulting outage affected businesses across multiple regions, disrupting services that rely on Azure. Notably, Starbucks' mobile ordering system, which operates on Azure, was down for hours, impacting customer transactions.

User reports on Downdetector indicated a surge in outages for both Azure and Microsoft 365 around 7 a.m. New York Times, with hundreds of complaints at the height of the issue. Microsoft announced that the problem was fully resolved by approximately 5 p.m. in New York, but the incident has highlighted vulnerabilities within cloud infrastructure and the ongoing threat posed by DDoS attacks.