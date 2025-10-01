Beats Powerbeats Fit Launched in India: ANC, Sweat Resistance, and 30-Hour Battery

Beats, the Apple-owned audio brand, has launched its latest wireless earbuds, the Powerbeats Fit, in India, bringing a host of improvements over its predecessors. Available for orders starting October 1, 2025, and in stores from October 2, the new earbuds cater specifically to athletes and fitness enthusiasts seeking comfort, durability, and premium audio performance. The earbuds come in Jet Black, Gravel Gray, Spark Orange, and Power Pink, allowing users to choose a style that suits their personality.

Priced at Rs 24,900, the Powerbeats Fit sits in the premium segment, reflecting its rich feature set and brand value. The earbuds are available for purchase via apple.com, with no pre-order bonuses announced yet.

Designed with a focus on comfort and stability, the Powerbeats Fit features a new wingtip structure that is 20% more flexible than previous models, ensuring a secure fit during intense physical activity. Four ear tip sizes (XS, S, M, L) provide a customised fit for different ear shapes. The charging case is 17% smaller than the Beats Fit Pro’s, making it easy to carry in pockets or gym bags.

Built for active lifestyles, the earbuds carry an IPX4 rating, offering sweat and water resistance suitable for outdoor runs, gym sessions, or rainy conditions. Both the earbuds and the compact case are designed to withstand everyday wear, giving users peace of mind during workouts.

Audio performance is a major highlight. The Powerbeats Fit employs a custom acoustic platform that delivers rich, balanced sound. Features such as Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking and Adaptive EQ adjust audio output based on the user’s ear profile, offering an immersive listening experience. Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency Mode let users switch between isolating ambient noise or staying aware of their surroundings.

For calls, dual beam-forming microphones and noise reduction technology ensure clear communication. Integration with the Apple H1 chip enables seamless iOS functionality, including Automatic Switching, Audio Sharing, Find My support, and hands-free “Hey Siri” voice commands. Android users can still access significant features via the Beats App, which offers one-touch pairing, battery updates, customisable controls, and a Fit Test for the perfect ear tip size.

Battery life is impressive, with up to seven hours of continuous playback per earbud and a total of 30 hours with the charging case. The Fast Fuel feature delivers one hour of listening after just five minutes of charging, catering to users with busy schedules.

The Powerbeats Fit represents a clear evolution from the Beats Fit Pro, with enhanced ergonomic design, smaller case size, and improved sweat resistance. Combining a personalised fit with advanced features, these earbuds offer both performance and comfort. Integration with the Apple ecosystem, along with cross-platform compatibility, ensures flexibility for a wide range of users.